Babes With Blades Announces Postponement Of Its World Premiere PLAID AS HELL

Babes With Blades Theatre Company announced today that the world premiere of Plaid as Hell, written by Cat McKay (she/her/hers), directed by Christina Casano (she/her/hers) with fight direction and intimacy direction by BWBTC Ensemble Member Maureen Yasko (she/her/hers), originally scheduled for January 29 - March 5, at The Factory Theater, 1623 W. Howard St, will be postponed with the new dates of the production to be announced.

Plaid as Hell, the winner of the BWBTC's Biennial International Playwriting Competition Joining Sword & Pen and The Margaret W. Martin Award, is an honest, slightly raunchy, queer comedy which introduces us to Cass, who is hoping her annual camping trip will go well this year. But with her best friend Emilie sniping at Cass's new girlfriend Jessica, not to mention the serial killer on the loose, the weekend is off to a rocky start.

ABOUT JOINING SWORD & PEN INTERNATIONAL PLAYWRITING COMPETITION AND THE MARGARET W. MARTIN AWARD

The Joining Sword & Pen international playwriting competition launched in 2005 to generate more scripts that featured women in roles involving stage combat. Created in collaboration with Artistic Advisor and Fight Master in the Society of American Fight Directors David Woolley who sponsors the competition, scripts inspired by a specific image are submitted and go through a blind judging process. The winning script goes through BWBTC's new play development program, but also receives a full production, cash prize and the Margaret W. Martin Award.

Margaret W. Martin was ahead of her time. In the 1960s and 70s, she maintained her full time job, taught piano, and raised a family of 6 children (four girls, two boys) all while she traveled the globe from the States to Saudi Arabia, across Europe and Vientiane Laos during the height of the Vietnam war. She founded the American International School - Riyadh (K-12) in Saudi Arabia in 1963, and it has flourished as an institution since then. The Margaret W. Martin Award is in honor of Artistic Advisor and SAFD Fight Master David Woolley's mother.

For more information visit: https://babeswithblades.org/