BERLIN Extends at Court Theatre Through Late May

Court Theatre has extended Berlin, the world premiere adaptation by Mickle Maher, based on the graphic novel by Jason Lutes, and directed by Charles Newell.



An unforgettable mosaic of intersecting narratives set amidst the decline of Weimar Germany, Berlin will now run for an additional week, with performances added from Wednesday, May 14, through the 2:00pm performance on Sunday, May 18, 2025.



“I am overjoyed that Berlin is extending,” shares Director Charles Newell. “This team of artists and collaborators has poured everything into this production, and this extension is testament to their talent and hard work. After years of development, finally sharing Berlin with audiences has been electrifying, and the response has been extraordinary. I am deeply proud and profoundly grateful.”



Executive Director Angel Ysaguirre adds: “The extension of a world premiere, such as Berlin, shows that our patrons are eager for resonant stories and are invested in reimagining what classic theatre can be. Berlin presents myriad different characters and points of view, and the fact that audiences have connected with these stories suggests that they’re seeking spaces for exploration and reflection. Thanks to the extension, even more patrons can experience the power of Berlin, and that is something worth celebrating.”



It is 1928. Fascism is taking hold; revolutionaries are organizing; creatives are trying to capture the ineffable nature of their changing city; and – as everything falls apart – everyone is faced with a choice: abandon Berlin or fight to survive. Charles Newell (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) directs Mickle Maher’s propulsive adaptation, an ever-shifting kaleidoscope of everyday people trying to survive one of the most remarkable moments in history. Set almost one hundred years ago, Berlin speaks to our current moment, and our future, with undeniable urgency.



The cast of Berlin includes Terry Bell (Kid Hogan/Ensemble); Kate Collins (Margarethe von Falkensee/Ensemble); Tim Decker (Kurt Severing); Jack Doherty (David Schwartz/Ensemble); Ellie Duffey (Silvia Braun/Ensemble); Molly Hernández (Pola Mosse/Ensemble); Elizabeth Laidlaw (Gudrun Braun/Adolf Hitler/Ensemble); Brandon Ruiter (Theo Müller/Ensemble); Mo Shipley (Anna Lenke/Ensemble); Guy Van Swearingen (Otto Schmidt/Ensemble); HB Ward (Otto Braun/Ensemble); and Raven Whitley (Marthe Müller).



The creative team includes John Culbert (Scenic Designer); Jacqueline Firkins (Costume Designer); Keith Parham (Lighting Designer); Mark Messing (Sound Designer and Composer), with Associate Sound Designer Josh McCammon; David J. Levin (Development and Dramaturgy); Julia Rhoads (Movement Director); Kory Danielson (Music Consultant); Sheryl Williams (Culture and Consent Consultant); Sammi Grant (Vocal and Dialect Consultant); Becca McCracken, CSA (Director of Casting and Artist Cultivation), with Associate Casting Director Celeste M. Cooper; Kate Ocker (Production Stage Manager); Katie Moshier (Stage Manager); and Olivia Leslie (Assistant Stage Manager).



Accompanying this production of Berlin is a suite of public programs, including:

● Cabaret Film Screening, held from 7:00pm - 9:15pm on May 2, 2025 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts (915 E 60th St, Chicago, IL 60637). Presented in partnership with the University of Chicago’s Film Studies Center.

● Notes on Masculinity: A Drag King-Centered Cabaret, held at 8:30pm on May 3, 2025 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts (915 E 60th St, Chicago, IL 60637). Featuring – and presented in partnership with – Po’Chop and Switch the Boi Wonder.