BATSU! Chicago to Premiere Newly Renovated Venue Inside Iconic Japanese Restaurant, Kamehachi at Grand Reopening

BATSU! Chicago premieres their newly renovated venue in renowned Japanese restaurant, Kamehachi, as they welcome audiences back on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7pm CT.

Located in the Old Town historic district, BATSU! Chicago partnered with Kamehachi in 2016 to bring this cross-cultural comedy experience to the midwest. The team now reopens after a two year, pandemic-related hiatus and showcases their revamped event space in the upper level of Kamehachi on 1531 N Wells St, Chicago, IL.

"Kamehachi has been Chicago's original sushi bar for over 50 years. Combine that with the multi-generational Japanese-American ownership, and you get the ideal home for BATSU! Chicago, associating our show with both a Chicago institution and the Asian-American community as a whole," says Jin Kim, Associate Artistic Director and host of BATSU! Chicago.

"Re-opening has been an awesome opportunity for a refresh - both the show and the venue itself sport a new look and feel that energizes the restaurant and the neighborhood of Old Town. We can't wait to show it off!" BATSU! Chicago is a cultural fusion that merges this Japanese-style batsu game with American comedy when four warriors face off in comedic challenges to avoid painful, humiliating, and ridiculous punishments. This multi-act experience is set to a custom menu by Chicago's original sushi bar, Kamehachi. In addition to the à la carte menu offered to audience members, Kamehachi also has pre-fixe packages that can be ordered prior to arriving at the venue. "

Old Town has always been known for its comedy. The neighborhood is home to landmarks like Zanies and Second City; over the past six years BATSU! Chicago has become a distinct part of that scene," says Eric Robinson, performer and co-founder of BATSU!.

"It's a one-of-a-kind, immersive comedy experience that brings folks together to share some food and laughs. In addition to this reopening, we are also looking forward to collaborating with our friends in the Japanese arts and cultural community of Chicago."

While Kamehachi's newly renovated venue will be the home of BATSU! Chicago, the team is also exploring new ways to use the space to connect and cultivate local AAPI talent in the years to come. BATSU! Chicago hosts performances on Friday or Saturday evenings at 7p CT at Kamehachi in the historic Old Town district: 1531 N Wells Street Chicago, IL 60610. Tickets available at batsuchicago.com.