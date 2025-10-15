Auris Presents Unveils Inaugural Lineup For TRANSITIONS Year-End Multi-Venue Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Auris Presents, one of Chicago’s leading producers of experiential festivals and nightlife events, announced the inaugural lineup for TRANSITIONS, the city’s newest year-end celebration.

Held over seven days from December 26, 2025, through January 1, 2026, the festival spanned seven venues—Radius, Cermak Hall, Concord, SERUM (PRYSM), Outset, Smoke & Mirrors, and Spybar—and featured more than 70 International Artists.

Inspired by the Underground Resistance classic “Transition,” the festival served as both a rallying cry and an artistic metaphor for change. Each venue represented a phase of transformation—solid, liquid, and vapor—reflected through its production design, staging, and musical curation.

At Radius, headliners included Chris Lorenzo, Cloonee, Four Tet, Dylan Brady, Beltran, and a Defected takeover with Purple Disco Machine, Claude Vonstroke, and Never Dull. Cermak Hall hosted Azzecca’s Cosimea, AYYBO, Rafael, Chloé Caillet, Floorplan, Paurro, Kobosil, and Cera Khin B2B ZORZA.

Concord featured Andre Power, Matroda, and an On The Hhunt showcase with AIROD and HHUNTER, while SERUM presented Anthony Attalla, Carlo Lio, Bart Skills, Pleasurekraft, Hannah Laing, Ben Klock, ANNĒ, Yotto, Gene Farris, and Shiba San.

Smoke & Mirrors offered TRUST with Black Light Smoke, Patrixia, Echodroides, and Greg Corner, plus a Perc Trax night with Perc and Selective Response. Spybar featured CHKLTE, Pauza, GENESI, and Matt Sassari, while Outset closed the year with Boots NYE, featuring Boots, Miss Toto, and Kirk B2B Miss B Haven.

Auris’ iconic DAY ONE marathon at Prysm returned for 21 hours of house and techno on New Year’s Day, with Adam Beyer, Derrick Carter, DJ Tennis, Kevin de Vries, Noizu, Kyle Watson, ChaseWest, and more leading the 7 a.m.–4 a.m. celebration.

The debut of TRANSITIONS capped a landmark year for Auris Presents, which celebrated the fifth anniversary of its ARC Music Festival and produced more than 500 events across 2025.

Ticket presales opened October 16 at 10 a.m. CT, followed by public on-sale at 12 p.m. CT. All events were 21+.