Anne & Mark Burnell Celebrate Baby Boomer Songwriters At Gateway Lounge July 31

National jazz radio favorites Anne Burnell and Mark Burnell will bring their acclaimed vocal and piano stylings to the new Gateway Lounge at the Copernicus Center on Thursday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. with Baby Boomer Songwriters – The Music of a Generation. Tickets are $30 and available at CopernicusCenter.org.

The Chicago-based duo will pay tribute to the legendary songwriters of the 1960s and '70s, many of whom rose to fame out of New York’s iconic Brill Building. The program will include timeless classics made famous by James Taylor, Paul Simon, Bobby Darin, Carole King, and more. Audiences can expect everything from Tapestry favorites to '70s pop staples like “Love Will Keep Us Together,” all delivered with jazz-infused arrangements and signature harmonies.

The Burnells will be joined by Glenn DeMichele on bass and Bob Rummage on drums. Anne Burnell has been hailed by the Chicago Tribune as “a singer of glorious gifts,” and her voice praised by WGN Radio’s Steve Dale as “one of the greatest.” Mark Burnell, named 2025 Music Director of the Year by Chicago Cabaret Professionals, has been recognized for his versatility and improvisational skill.

The Burnells have toured internationally and across the U.S., with recent performances at Don’t Tell Mama (NYC), the Blue Strawberry (St. Louis), and the Sarasota Jazz Festival. In Chicago, their credits include Davenport’s, Skokie Theatre, Park West, Le Piano, and the Signature Room.