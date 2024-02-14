Anna Akana's IT GETS DARKER Comes To The Den Theatre This March

The Den Theatre has announced Anna Akana: It Gets Darker for a one-night-only show on Saturday, March 16 at 7:15 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $40) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.



After a stalking incident forced Anna into retirement for 6 years, she's back - and armed with a restraining order and a plethora of new stories to tell. Anna Akana is a comedian, actress and writer. As an actress, she can be seen in Marvel's Ant-Man, Comedy Central's Corporate, Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy and the Emmy-nominated Youtube RED series she executive produced and starred in, Youth & Consequences. Her Youtube channel has a following of over 2.8 million subscribers, where she tackles a variety of mental health focused comedy content.

As a writer, hopefully she'll someday emerge from development hell (with networks FX, Netflix, and HBOMax) for you to witness her work. Diablo Cody once said, "Anna's a brilliant and poignant writer," so either way, she can now die at peace.

Performance schedule: Saturday, March 16 at 7:15 p.m. Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.