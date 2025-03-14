American Blues Theater Will Host Blue Bash

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Executive Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, has announced Casino Royale, the 2025 Blue Bash, a fundraiser celebrating the company's history and artistry. The celebration, which will include live performances by award-winning artists, silent auction, raffle, food, fully stocked bar, specialty drinks, and an after-party DJ, will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 5:30-9:30pm at the company's home, 5627 N. Lincoln Ave in Chicago.

The evening honors American Blues supporter Eric Berg and Mather High School. Eric Berg, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg, guided the legal process of constructing and opening American Blues Theater's gorgeous new home. He was instrumental in the project's successful and on-time opening. Mather High School, just blocks away from American Blues Theater, is being recognized for participating in the theater's inaugural, free student matinees.

The celebration features live performances by Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates Ensemble and Artistic Affiliates Dawn Bach, Audrey Billings, Dara Cameron, Casey Campbell, Liz Chidester, Joe Dempsey, Jared Gooding, Philip Earl Johnson, Cisco Lopez, Ed Kross, Michael Mahler, Editha Rosario-Moore, William Anthony Sebastian Rose II, J.G. Smith, and Gwendolyn Whiteside.

A limited number of tickets are still available at americanbluestheater.com. General Admission tickets, $200, include event access, food, and full open bar. The Designated Driver Ticket, $125, includes event access, food, and non-alcoholic beverages. The After Party Ticket, $25, includes event access from 9:00pm-10:30pm to enjoy music, dancing, light bites, and cash bar.

The online silent auction will open March 15 and raffle tickets to win a blue and white topaz bracelet or a Supercar Experience to drive a Lamborghini, Ferrari, or Porsche are now available. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Comments