Alonzo Bodden, Joey Villagomez, and More Set for The Den Theatre September Comedy Lineup

The Den Theatre has revealed its September 2025 shows at the theatre’s Wicker Park stages, including SpotlightCTRL Presents: UNMUTED on September 6; Alonzo Bodden on September 7; Joey Villagomez on September 14; Lucy Darling on September 16, 17, 18, 19 and 21; Jay Larson on September 24; Vinny Guadagnino on September 26 - 27; Beach Too Sandy, Water Too Wet Podcast on September 28.

SpotlightCTRL Presents: UNMUTED

Saturday, September 6, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 - $65

Step into a one-night-only collision of comedy, culture, and live rhythm that could only happen in Chicago. SpotlightCTRL: UNMUTED is not your typical comedy show–it’s a 120-minute live experience blending improv, hip-hop, and real talk, all backed by a live DJ + drummer and an ensemble of seasoned performers. Expect fast-paced, unscripted moments and an electric community vibe where no script, no filter, just truth and rhythm take center stage.

WHO’S ON STAGE:

Headkrack (Host) is a TV personality seen on Wild ‘N Out, Dish Nation, and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. Host of SideDish, a daily pop culture show on Fox Soul.

“SpotlightCTRL is about truth, rhythm, and giving the mic back to the people.” – Headkrack

BranooFunck (DJ + Drums) is an award-winning duo Menace the DJ + Medz, featured in the Dallas Observer cover story, “The Party Never Stops.” Their sets are high-energy, heart-thumping, beat therapy.

“We’re not a background act. We’re the heartbeat.”

Off Book - Impov Troupe includes veteran performers from The Second City, iO, and UCB, delivering rhythm-driven, culturally rich, razor-sharp comedy.

“Every night with SpotlightCTRL is like stepping into a cipher with no rules.”

PRODUCED BY:

Anna Marisol is the Creative Producer of SpotlightCTRL and CEO of Onet Lavi Entertainment, and a certified PMP, Recording Academy member, and cultural strategist.

“UNMUTED is built to reflect our real lives–messy, funny, musical, and beautiful.” – Anna Marisol

Sunday, September 7, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $40

A regular panelist on NPR’s Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me, Alonzo Bodden has been making audiences laugh for nearly 30 years. He most recently starred in his fourth stand-up special, Heavy Lightweight, which premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Alonzo’s breakout came through the “New Faces of Comedy” showcase at the Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal, followed by his national debut as the season three winner of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. He has since released two Showtime comedy specials—Historically Incorrect and Who’s Paying Attention—and made appearances on CBS’s Ghosts, ABC’s Dr. Ken and Fresh Off the Boat, and Californication.

His film and TV credits include Bringing Down the House, Scary Movie 4, The Onion Movie, Dr. Phil, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, and Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore.

A longtime car and motorcycle enthusiast, Bodden has hosted Speed Channel’s 101 Cars You Must Drive and joined Jay Leno on several off-road adventures on Leno’s Garage. He also served as a field correspondent on Animal Nation with Anthony Anderson and a contributor to the Science Channel’s How to Build Everything.

He released his fifth comedy album, Man Overboard, and has performed aboard jazz cruises and hosted the Capital Jazz Festival. His sharp comedy riffs have earned comparisons to jazz solos from legends like Marcus Miller, Robert Glasper, and Dee Dee Bridgewater. Bodden is also a frequent contributor to The Young Turks, offering his singular perspective on current events.



Joey Villagomez

Sunday, September 14, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37

Joey Villagomez has been performing stand-up comedy for nearly 20 years and is a staple of the Chicago comedy scene. Known for his sharp storytelling and relatable observations, Joey brings hilarious personal tales to the stage that resonate with audiences everywhere.

In 2012, he was featured in the TBS Just For Laughs Festival in Chicago and has since performed at top comedy clubs across the country, including Gotham Comedy Club in New York, The Hollywood Improv, and The World Famous Comedy Store.

In 2019, comedy legend Bill Burr handpicked Joey to appear on his Comedy Central showcase, Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. Joey is currently touring and headlining clubs nationwide, continuing to build on his reputation as one of the most authentic and engaging voices in stand-up today.



Lucy Darling

Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Friday, September 19, 2025, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 21, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $37 - $70

Step into the world of Lucy Darling—and prepare to be delighted and dazzled by a daring display of debonair, dramatic, and downright delicious magic!

Known worldwide as the grand dame of comedy and magic, Lucy Darling is beloved for her wit, charm, and exceptionally good hair. She serves up a cocktail of clever comedy, jaw-dropping magic, and sparkling improvisational wit that’ll leave you laughing one minute and gasping the next.

Lucy is magic royalty—a 15-time award-winning performer, a Guinness Book of World Records and Ripley’s Believe It or Not record-setter, and a two-time Stage Magician of the Year at the world-famous Magic Castle. Come be part of the fantasy—and fall in love with magic.

ABOUT CARISA HENDRIX

Carisa Hendrix is a comedian, magician, and variety artist, and the force behind Lucy Darling. She is a 15-time award-winning entertainer featured in the Guinness Book of World Records and Ripley’s Believe It or Not. Hendrix received the prestigious Allan Slaight Award and was crowned Stage Magician of the Year at the Magic Castle for two consecutive years.

Known for her character work as Lucy Darling, Hendrix has appeared on the covers of Genii, Vanish Magazine, and Penguin Monthly, and on hit shows including Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion.

Jay Larson

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Tickets: $22 - $35

Jay Larson is best known for his viral "Wrong Number" story, which has racked up over 500 million views across social media and remains one of the most shared comedy clips of all time. With three full-length specials available on YouTube and appearances on Comedy Central, Showtime, and late-night TV, Jay is a fixture in the world of stand-up comedy.

A master storyteller with a sharp eye for observational detail, Jay’s relatable, grounded humor has earned him spots on popular podcasts like Your Mom’s House (YMH) and The HoneyDew. He also co-hosted the beloved podcast The CrabFeast, a longtime favorite among comedy fans.

Offstage, Jay is a devoted dad and a versatile creative talent—selling TV shows, acting alongside Amy Poehler and David Lynch, and directing projects with Kumail Nanjiani, Johnny Knoxville, Tiger Woods, and Rory McIlroy.

Jay’s blend of authenticity, humor, and originality makes him one of comedy’s most engaging voices—and a live performance you don’t want to miss.

Friday, September 26, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $30 - $60

Vinny Guadagnino is one of the most recognized lifestyle personalities and digital influencers in America. He first rose to fame in 2009 on MTV’s Jersey Shore, which became the highest-rated series in the network’s history and a full-on cultural phenomenon.

Vinny has since starred in multiple spin-offs and original series, including Vinny & Ma Eat America (Food Network), Joking Off (MTV2), Double Shot at Love, and Revenge Prank alongside DJ Pauly D. In 2018, he returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which continues to break viewership records—its seventh season premiered February 8, 2024.

Vinny also earned rave reviews for his celebrity guest host residency with the Chippendales Las Vegas and made it to the quarterfinals on Dancing with the Stars (Season 31). Most recently, he joined the cast of All-Star Shore (MTV & Paramount+) for Season 2, competing in high-stakes party games against fellow reality stars.

Off-screen, Vinny is a two-time best-selling author and one of the most visible voices in the keto and wellness world. His book The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great solidified his role as a go-to figure in fitness and health. He also stars in Wawa’s pizza campaign, and works with major brands including Visible, La Roche-Posay, and DraftKings.