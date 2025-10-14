Akaash Singh Brings GENERATIONAL TRIUMPH TOUR To The Chicago Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Akaash Singh will bring his Generational Triumph Tour to The Chicago Theatre on Friday, April 24, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 17 at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Akaash Singh is a stand-up comedian, podcaster, and actor best known as the co-creator and co-host of the hit podcast “Flagrant” alongside fellow comedian Andrew Schulz. His sharp, unapologetic humor and cultural insight have made him one of the most recognizable voices in modern comedy. Singh’s comedy specials and digital content have collectively garnered nearly two billion views on YouTube, with his 2024 special Gaslit surpassing six million views within its first year.

Singh’s television appearances include MTV’s Wild’n Out, Netflix’s Brown Nation, HBO’s The Leftovers, and most recently, Hulu’s #1 Happy Family USA. His unique comedic perspective—blending incisive cultural commentary with sharp personal storytelling—continues to attract a global following.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Akaash Singh: Generational Triumph Tour at The Chicago Theatre go on sale Friday, October 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. CT and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or in person at The Chicago Theatre box office.