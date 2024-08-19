Actors Training Center Honors Tony Winner JJ Maley With Inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Actors Training Center named Tony Award Winner and 4-Time Tony Award-Nominated Producer JJ Maley to receive its inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award at ATC's 2024 Gala: I See Stars.

Actors Training Center excitedly begins the tradition of acknowledging its prestigious alumni with its Distinguished Alumni Award, this year honoring JJ Maley at ATC's annual fundraising gala. To learn more about ATC's 2024 Gala: I See Stars, become a sponsor, donate, or purchase tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/4cEVikz.

"Reflecting on the early days of ATC and where those young actors have ended up, I thought it was the perfect moment to highlight an alum and their achievements and contributions to the industry. I am incredibly proud of JJ's resilience and passion since leaving ATC and becoming a significant force in the arts" - Carole Dibo, Executive Director and Founder of ATC

ABOUT JJ MALEY

JJ Maley (they/he/ze) is a trans nonbinary actor, writer, producer, director, and consultant. JJ stars in COMMAND Z, directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Contagion) alongside Michael Cera, Roy Wood Jr., Liev Schreiber, Chloe Radcliffe, and more. He is a Tony Award Winner for A Strange Loop and 4 Time Tony-Nominated Producer.

Their producing credits include A Strange Loop (Tony Winner), Illinoise (Tony Nomination), What the Constitution Means to Me (Tony Nomination), Indecent (Tony Nomination), and Be More Chill. JJ is a producer on Reunion which played at the Byron Theatre in Denver in the summer of 2018. As a Line Producer, Associate Producer, or Executive Producer, JJ has had the pleasure of working with amazing artists and companies such as The Neon Coven, Prospect Theater, Company, Ars Nova, and Second Stage Theater. They are incredibly proud of What the Constitution Means to Me reaching larger audiences on Amazon Prime. JJ was also the consultant on a pilot by Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) and Lauren Gussis (Dexter).

JJ's other performing credits include "This Really Happened" (Pilot, dir. Emily Cohn - Premiering at Tribeca Film Festival 2024), King of the Jews (Off- Broadway), They Died of Their Wounds (Reading, by Emily Breeze), Becoming Eve (Reading, dir. Tyne Rafaeli, by Emil Weinstein), Playbill Pride in Times Square (Solo Artist), Esther Updates Her Book (Comedy Show, by Esther Fallick), Max (Love is Love is Love: The Musical, Audio/Visual Album), and Pete (The Sperm Play, Hudson Guild Theatre). JJ was in The Academy for improv and Advanced Study Sketch at UCB. They performed with We Will Slay and Slow Fuse at UCB Hell's Kitchen.

Currently, JJ works at Lavender Entertainment as the Director of Entertainment. Ze is also the Founder and Executive Director of Queer Arts Coalition, Inc, a 501c3 that seeks to provide opportunities and resources for artists who identify under the myriad of identities under the "queer" umbrella.

As a director, JJ has developed many new works in New York such as The Trombone Lesson (Winner of Manhattan Repertory Theater's Play Contest), Goldilocks: The Drag Musical, and Luna Fest. JJ assistant directed Tyne Rafaeli on Usual Girls at Roundabout Theatre Company and Power Strip at Lincoln Center. Currently, JJ is directing and developing Always a Boy based on the book by Jo Ivester.

Prior companies include Tony Award Productions, Google, Particle3, The Pekoe Group, and Alchemy Production Group. Originally from Chicago, IL, JJ found their love for the arts at a young age. JJ has a BA in Theatre Arts and Performance Studies from Brown University.

JJ is represented by Abby Berger at Bohemia Group and Bonnie Shumofsky Bloom at Stewart Talent.

"ATC is such a magical learning environment, it is the first place that treated me like a professional and opened my eyes to the multi-faceted creative process. I've never felt as supported and believed in as I did while at ATC. I'm honored to be one of the brilliant alumni from ATC working in the arts today." - JJ Maley

https://www.jjmaley.com/bio

