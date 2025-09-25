ASHLAND AVENUE Starring Jenna Fischer Extends for Second Time at The Goodman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Goodman will present a second extension for Lee Kirk’s Ashland Avenue, adding five performances through October 19. The world-premiere production, directed by Walter Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, is the first of The Goodman’s Centennial 2025/2026 season and stars The Office’s Jenna Fischer alongside Chicago’s own Francis Guinan (The Cherry Orchard), with Will Allan (The Cherry Orchard), Cordelia Dewdney (Drury Lane’s Steel Magnolias) and Chiké Johnson (Toni Stone).

A local business, a stubborn heart, a lively city street and the quiet moments when a family begins to change come center stage in Ashland Avenue. Pete’s TV and Video has served Chicagoland for 40+ years, its plucky owner famous for his legendary commercials and customer care. But it’s a new era, and Pete’s last store location is struggling while Sam—his daughter and family business heir apparent—has different dreams. This hilarious and moving new play asks what happens when we step outside of our parents’ footsteps to follow our heart?

Chicago Legacy Business Ice Cream Social – Saturday, September 27 at 6pm The Goodman and Preservation Chicago join forces to celebrate and support Chicago Legacy Businesses at an ice cream social event inspired by Ashland Avenue. Attendees will hear from the owners of some of Chicago’s most beloved businesses. Savor the iconic flavors of Rainbow Cone and Old Fashioned Donuts while hearing stories of resilience from the city’s most precious, authentic (and endangered) assets. Tickets: $20 (event only); $80 (event + 7:30pm performance of Ashland Avenue).

Photo credit: Todd Rosenberg