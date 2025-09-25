ALWAYS OLIVIA: AN OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN TRIBUTE Comes To Belfy Music Theatre This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Always Olivia, a tribute concert celebrating the timeless music of Olivia Newton-John, will be performed at the Belfy Music Theatre on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:00 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $72.

Fronted by vocalist Annie Aiello, Always Olivia captures the essence of Newton-John’s iconic sound. Aiello’s striking vocal resemblance has been described as astonishing, and her extensive career includes appearances on The Voice, collaborations with Richard Marx, and performances alongside Grammy-nominated artist Jim Brickman. She has studied Newton-John’s voice and performance style since childhood.

Aiello will be joined by a band of top Chicago musicians whose credits include American Idol, Jersey Boys, Oprah Winfrey, Frankie Avalon, The Drifters, and Mannheim Steamroller. Together, they present five decades of Newton-John’s music with historical storytelling, humor, audience participation, costume changes, and immersive video elements. Fans can expect to hear beloved hits such as “Hopelessly Devoted,” “You’re the One That I Want,” “Physical,” “Magic,” “Xanadu,” and “If You Love Me Let Me Know.”

Beyond the concert stage, Always Olivia has been endorsed by friends and family of Newton-John. In 2023–2024, the production helped raise more than $40,000 to benefit the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre, supporting her legacy and her vision of “an end to cancer in our lifetime.”

Ticket Information

Always Olivia will be performed on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Belfy Music Theatre, 3601 WI-67, Delavan, WI. Reserved seating begins at $72. Tickets are available online.