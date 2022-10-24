A Theater in the Dark's Audio Play A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK Available to Stream This Holiday Season

A recording of A Theater in the Dark's hit streamable audio play A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK, originally presented live in 2020, is available to stream throughout the 2022 holiday season. In A Theater in the Dark's signature audio style, A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK is performed entirely without visuals, telling the story through the human voice, original music, recorded sound, and Foley effects. A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK will be perfect for those who love the spookier elements of Dickens' story and is suitable for holiday with close friends or loved ones. Listeners may want to create dark, cozy spaces for themselves within their own homes, perhaps with ones' favorite holiday beverage and snacks at their side.



A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK is available through January 1 and streams for $15, but listeners can use discount code CAROL22 at checkout for 20% off. Additionally, listeners can receive a free stream of A CHRISTMAS CAROL IN THE DARK by purchasing a '22-'23 Season Pass for $30 before January 1, which gives listeners access to three more full-length, original audio plays from this season. After purchasing any audio play on ATITD's website, listeners receive an email with unique login access. More information and purchases are available at www.atheaterinthedark.com



Audiences can access each production of A Theater in the Dark's 2022-23 season for $12.99 to receive both a digital download and online streaming access to the recording, or they can subscribe to the full season and will gain access to all three of the '22-'23 season's audio plays for $30.00. Monthly Patreon subscriptions $3.25 per month.

BIOS

MACK GORDON

(Crachit & others, Director, Adapter) was a co-founder of A Theater in the Dark and the author of the company's inaugural production, THREE STORIES UP. Mack has been writing plays for ten years. His work has been published in DISCORDER MAGAZINE, CARTE BLANCHE, and Speakeasy Theatre's PULL ANTHOLOGY. His plays have been produced by ITSAZOO Productions (DEBTS, FIVE RED BALLOONS), Western Canada Theatre (THE BALLAD OF THE BURNING LADY), Upintheair Theatre (VISITORS), Alley Theatre (THREE STORIES UP) and Level-Headed Friends Productions (SIX FINE LINES; SHAKE THE SHEETS!; DEAD CELEBRITIES). He is a three-time writing contributor to Sum Theatre's Pull Festival and a four-time Jessie Richardson Theatre Award nominee. As an actor, Mack has worked with Chicago Dramatists as well as such Canadian companies as Bard on the Beach, The Arts Club, Carousel Theatre, Green Thumb, The Firehall Arts Centre, Pacific Theatre, and many others. www.mackgordontheatre.com

COREY BRADBERRY

(Scrooge, Stage Manager) is a Chicago-based director and producer, Producing Artistic Director of A Theater in the Dark, and a Faculty Member at The Second City Training Center. Most recently, Corey directed and produced A Theater in the Dark's summer comedy A MATTER OF RED HERRINGS after serving as Production Manager for A Red Orchid Theatre's hits THE MOORS and LAST HERMANOS. This past summer, Corey directed SHIPWRECKED!: AN ENTERTAINMENT at Oil Lamp Theatre which won 2021 Broadway World Chicago Awards for "Best Director", "Best Play", and "Best Production". Corey's audio play A WHITE WHALE, which he wrote and directed, won top prizes at the 2021 Atlanta Audio Fringe Festival and Thornhill Theatre Festival; and also directed A Theater in the Dark's hit original audio play A WAR OF THE WORLDS. Corey has assistant directed with major institutions including the Second City and Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. Corey is a 2015 Kennedy Center National Directing Fellow and was awarded the 2013 Emerging Artist Award from the City of Atlanta's Office of Cultural Affairs. Education: M.F.A. Directing; B.A. Theatre & Performance Studies. Additional Training: Dell'Arte International School of Physical Theatre, Second City Advanced Directing program. IG: @corey.bradberry. Twitter: @bradbearbee. www.coreybradberry.com.

SARAH ALTHEN

(Christmas Past & others) is a stage, film, and voice actor. Before the pandemic prompted her to move back to her hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania, she spent nearly four years living and working in Chicago. There, she was a company member of BYOT Productions, home to Chicago's only monthly 24-hour theatre festival. Other Chicago credits include a wide range of plays, workshops, and short films; most notably, she starred in BULLETS MADE OF WILDFLOWERS, which was selected for 2020's National Film Festival for Talented Youth. She is currently working out of her home studio as a commercial voiceover artist. In addition to performing, Sarah has a passion for non-profit work. She is the clothing center coordinator at New Journey Community Outreach, where she organizes free clothing distributions for the low- and no-income population in Reading, PA. She also writes web copy for her local United Way chapter. She holds her B.A. in creative writing from Franklin & Marshall College.

KATHLEEN PULS ANDRADE

(Christmas Present & others) is a professional working actor, improviser, voiceover, and writer with numerous voiceover and on camera credits. She has appeared in CHICAGO MED, BOSS, DANNY'S WISH, SHERYL STILL SINGLE, BERNIE, MORTAL KOMBAT 11, WATCHDOGS and more. Her original solo comedy, JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE UTERUS™: ADVENTURES INFERTILITY!, a poignant comedy based on her own roller coaster experiences with infertility, premiered in Chicago and was featured on the PBS special HEALTH SECRETS: WHAT EVERY WOMAN SHOULD KNOW hosted by Paula Zahn. Kathleen also created an original audio blog, JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE UTERUS™, especially for FertilityAuthority.com.

About A Theater in the Dark



Inspired by hard-boiled paperback novels and the radio mystery plays of the '30s and '40s, A Theater in the Dark invites audience members to tune out today's visual barrage and explore three dimensional soundscapes combining the human voice, recorded sound, and live foley effects to create a theatre experience audiences will never forget. Exceptional in engaging the audience, A Theater in the Dark creates stories through sound - producing both in-person pitch-black theatre experiences and immersive audio plays. Their online audio dramas have broadcast LIVE to listeners in 40 states, 8 Canadian provinces, and 12 countries! Their stories use compelling characters, descriptive language, and stunning soundscapes to pierce through the dark.