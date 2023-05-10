A Red Orchid Theatre Extends IS GOD IS

A Red Orchid Theatre will be extending its current production: the Chicago premiere of Is God Is by Aleshea Harris, directed by Marti Gobel.

Due to popular demand, the new closing performance of Is God Is will be Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 3pm.

Is God Is will continue to run at A Red Orchid Theatre at 1531 N. Wells St. on Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 3pm. Ticket prices will remain the same at $35 for Thursdays, $40 for Fridays and Saturday matinees, and $45 for Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees, with discounts available for seniors, students, and groups.

When twins Racine and Anaia receive a letter from the mother they thought was dead, they swear to avenge her - and themselves - with blood. Their "mission from God" spans from the Dirty South to the California desert, from hip-hop to Afropunk, from ancient tragedy to the Spaghetti Western. Winner of the 2016 Relentless Award and the 2018 Obie Award for Playwriting, Is God Is asks us to consider the roots and futility of cyclical violence, and to question ourselves for wallowing so happily in stories that traffic in it.

A Red Orchid Theatre's production of Is God Is is Jeff Recommended and Reader Recommended.