A Quartet Of Comedy Favorites To Return To Raue Center For Father's Day!

Veteran comedians Steve Cochran, John Da Cosse, and Tim Benker are joined by the very funny Jim Flannigan for this 890 WLS Radio Comedy Event just in time for Father's Day, Friday, June 14, at 8 pm. ! It's “For Fathers “…but fun for everyone!

In honor of Father's Day, the guys share their perspectives on having Fathers, being Fathers, sons, husbands, exes, and future husbands. With over 140 years of combined experience and over 50,000 shows in front of more than 10 million people, the guys will FINALLY be able to say the things all Fathers have always wanted to say.

Join Steve, John, Tim, and Jim as they turn Raue Center into their own personal mancave for a Father's Day Comedy Show that's sure to meet Dad's approval!

A radio personality for over 30 years, Cochran has hosted his own show from the coast, settling in Chicago in the late ‘90s. Cochran has also worked as an actor, appearing in films such as “Grumpy Old Men,” and as a writer for “Saturday Night Live.” Throughout the years, Cochran has also performed stand-up comedy with many of the greats in the business. He enjoys getting out and doing live performances about four times a year, including his annual New Year's Eve show, now in its 17th year! Cochran is perhaps best known for hosting his own show, The Cochran Show, on WLS and previously on WGN Radio, following in the “mic-checks” of legends such as Wally Phillips, Bob Collins, and Spike O'Dell.

DaCosse is known as a WLS Radio personality and the curator of Raue Center's Lucy's Comedy series. During his 30-plus years in stand-up comedy, the brilliant DaCosse has developed a solid reputation nationwide. He has opened for big names like Ellen Degeneres, George Lopez, Craig Ferguson, and Billy Gardell and has appeared on NBC, Comedy Central, and TBS. DaCosse has also served as an audience warm-up for Rosie O'Donnell and “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” He, along with his well-known character voices, can regularly be heard on Steve Cochran's morning show on WLS.

Tim Benker is a veteran of Chicago comedy and has opened for many well-known acts such as Jay Leno, Rosie O Donnell, Steven Wright, Richard Lewis, and Walt Willey. Benker has also made himself useful in daylight hours by hosting morning radio in Las Vegas and Houston and also produced a variety show around his alter ego “The Very Famous Lance Vegas.”

Jim Flannigan is a nationally touring stand-up comedian from Chicago. Known for his fast-paced, clever punchlines, Jim is a regular headliner at top comedy clubs including Zanies and The Improv, as well as being a regular performer at Chicago's Laugh Factory and Brad Garrett's Comedy Club in Las Vegas, NV. Jim has opened for some of the biggest names in the world of comedy, including Sebastian Maniscalco and has made TV appearances on ABC, WGN, NBC Sports, and IFC Network. Flannigan is also the co-host of the hilarious All Over the Place, a weekly podcast that is just that, with Pat McGann. Jim's debut album, About Time, was recorded at the legendary Zanies in Rosemont, IL for release in 2022.

Tickets

Tickets start at $25* for the general public and $17.50* for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.