A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS to Bring Holiday Cheer to Raue Center for the Arts

Raue Center for the Arts invites audiences to celebrate the warmth and nostalgia of the season with A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece band will bring the beloved holiday music of The Carpenters to life with faithful renditions that capture the duo’s Signature Sound and the spirit of the holidays.

While The Carpenters are best known for their many chart-topping hits, they also became a cherished part of holiday traditions through their festive albums and television specials. A Carpenters Christmas features beloved songs including “Merry Christmas Darling,” “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town,” and more favorites from The Carpenters’ two classic Christmas albums. The concert offers a joyful, family-friendly evening filled with harmony, heart, and timeless melodies.

About Lisa Rock

Lisa Rock is a nationally touring singer, playwright, and actor with more than 25 years of experience on stage. Known for her impressive four-octave range and emotionally resonant performances, Rock has written and starred in multiple theatrical concerts honoring legendary artists, including Karen Carpenter. Through A Carpenters Christmas and her acclaimed show Close to You: The Music of The Carpenters, she has earned national praise for her ability to capture the warmth and sincerity of Karen Carpenter’s voice while offering a fresh, authentic concert experience.

Tickets start at $43, with RaueNOW Member tickets starting at $27.30 (members save 30% and pay no per-ticket fee). All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee, and an $8 processing fee applies per order. Tickets are available online or through the Raue Center Box Office at 815-356-9212 or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.