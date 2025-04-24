60s Inspired BEA HIVE BASH Returns to The Auditorium In June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Held on the theater's iconic stage, the party features creative cocktails, delicious food, an exclusive silent auction, and a live performance by the acclaimed Beatles cover band, Britain's Finest. Can you dig it? The Bea Hive Bash is Friday, June 6 starting at 7:30 PM. Tickets start at $135 in recognition of The Auditorium's 135th anniversary this year.

Proceeds from the event will benefit The Auditorium's three primary missions: restoring the historic Auditorium building, programming world-class presentations on stage, and engaging with the greater Chicago community. Tickets are available now at auditoriumtheatre.org or by calling The Auditorium's Ticket Service Center at 312.341.2300

In the decades following its 1889 unveiling, The Auditorium was an architectural marvel and a wellspring for the finest artistic programming in the city, but by the 1950s, The Auditorium had fallen into disrepair and was in danger of being demolished. A handful of visionaries recognized the promise this once-grand venue contained. Led by the enterprising Beatrice Spachner who oversaw a monumental fundraising campaign, this group succeeded in returning The Auditorium to its former glory culminating in packed second opening night in 1967. Thanks to the work of Bea, The Auditorium remains Chicago's “Theatre For The People” presenting a broad range of programming from dance performances to rock concerts, film presentations, speaker series and more!

“The Auditorium has two birthdays. As we celebrate the 135th anniversary of our grand opening this year, we also celebrate our second birthday, the re-opening of The Auditorium in 1967,” said The Auditorium CEO Rich Regan. “The Auditorium owes our existence to the dedication and vision of Bea Spachner, and what better way is there to celebrate the ongoing impact of her legacy than to throw a party on the very stage she worked so diligently to save?”

The Bea Hive Bash is co-hosted by The Auditorium's Board and Auxiliary Board. These boards issued the following joint statement regarding the event: “The Auditorium's annual summer party is a highlight of the year for us and we're thrilled to extend an invite to our community. Attendees have the rare opportunity to celebrate on The Auditorium's stage - the same stage that's hosted the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Sting, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Aretha Franklin and so many cultural icons. In addition to being an incredibly fun party, proceeds from the party directly benefit the non-profit's mission. Funds from this event help Hearts to Art, The Auditorium's summer camp for children who've lost a parent; Admit One, The Auditorium's free ticket and transportation program for underserved communities; ongoing restoration efforts to preserve the historic Sullivan & Adler designed building, and much of The Auditorium's integral programming. We are proud to have a place in Chicago's history and it would be nothing without our community carrying on the legacy.”

About The Auditorium

The Auditorium has a past that follows the path of Chicago's history, from the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 to the great rock and roll era of the 1960s and 1970s to the present. From Sarah Bernhardt to Janis Joplin to Sting, from “Les Misérables” to “Mean Girls,” from the Bolshoi Ballet to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Auditorium has enlightened and entertained audiences since opening its doors December 9, 1889. The Auditorium is the crowning achievement of famed architects Dankmar Adler and Louis Sullivan, and as an Illinois not-for-profit organization, its Board and staff are committed to the continued restoration and preservation of this National Historic Landmark.

A searchable database of all programming at The Auditorium from 1889-present can be found at https://www.auditoriumtheatre.org/about/list-of-shows-1889-present. The Auditorium is located at 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive in Chicago; for more information and a current list of events now on sale, please visit auditoriumtheatre.org.

