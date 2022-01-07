Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Charlotte Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ron Chisholm - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Davita Galloway - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical

Tom Hollis - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Direction Of A Play

Dr. Corlis Hayes - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Direction Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - Cpcc

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer O'Kelly - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Musical

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Performer In A Musical

Lindsey Schroeder - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Performer In A Play

Sharlata Marlin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Crystal Huau - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Leslie Giles - PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre

Best Play

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

James Duke - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ismail Otu - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

COME FROM AWAY CAST REUNION - Blumenthal Performing Arts

Best Streaming Play

PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Matthew Howie - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Lauren Wilson - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Sara Ryan - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

BLACK NATIVITY - BNS Productions

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse