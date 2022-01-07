Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Charlotte Awards
JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Chisholm - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Davita Galloway - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Direction Of A Musical
Tom Hollis - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC
Best Direction Of A Play
Dr. Corlis Hayes - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Direction Of A Stream
Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - Cpcc
Best Editing Of A Stream
Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer O'Kelly - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Musical
JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC
Best Performer In A Musical
Lindsey Schroeder - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC
Best Performer In A Play
Sharlata Marlin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Crystal Huau - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Leslie Giles - PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre
Best Play
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
James Duke - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ismail Otu - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions
Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
COME FROM AWAY CAST REUNION - Blumenthal Performing Arts
Best Streaming Play
PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Matthew Howie - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lauren Wilson - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC
Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Sara Ryan - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
BLACK NATIVITY - BNS Productions
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse