Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Charlotte Awards

JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 7, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Ron Chisholm - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Davita Galloway - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Direction Of A Musical
Tom Hollis - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Direction Of A Play
Dr. Corlis Hayes - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Direction Of A Stream
Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - Cpcc

Best Editing Of A Stream
Paula Baldwin - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jennifer O'Kelly - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Musical
JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Performer In A Musical
Lindsey Schroeder - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Performer In A Play
Sharlata Marlin - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Crystal Huau - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Leslie Giles - PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre

Best Play
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
James Duke - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ismail Otu - MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM - BNS Productions

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret
COME FROM AWAY CAST REUNION - Blumenthal Performing Arts

Best Streaming Play
PROTECTIVE CUSTODY PRISONER 34042 - Three Bone Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Matthew Howie - JOSEPH & THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CPCC

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Lauren Wilson - SENSE AND SENSIBLITY - CPCC

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical
Sara Ryan - FALL RISK THE MUSICAL - Youtube

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
BLACK NATIVITY - BNS Productions

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play
MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Matthews Playhouse


