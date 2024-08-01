Video: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN Is Taking Flight At Mountain Theatre Company!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly anticipated musical comedy, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, took flight on opening night at Mountain Theatre Company.

Starring Vance Klassen as the charismatic con man Frank Abagnale Jr and Al Dollar as the determined Agent Carl Hanratty, the show-stopping cast delivered high-energy performances that brought the audiences to their feet. An immediate crowd favorite was "Don't Break the Rules," an electrifying tap number by the full ensemble. The creative team, lead by Executive Director Scott Daniel and choreographer Erin Leigh Knowles, has crafted a production that is both visually stunning and thoroughly entertaining.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale Jr, a con man who impersonated a pilot, a doctor, and a lawyer before being caught by the FBI. The musical features a book by Terrance McNally, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

With it's catchy score, clever plot twists, and memorable dance numbers, CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is sure to be a hit with audiences of all ages. Don't miss your chance to experience the thrill of the chase - get your tickets now for this unforgettable musical adventure!

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is playing now through August 10th at the Highlands Performing Arts Center in Highlands, North Carolina. Tickets are available online at www.mountaintheatre.com, ranging from $58-$78. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday & Sunday afternoon at 2pm.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

Comments