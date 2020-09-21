Theatre Charlotte Presents WHAT I DID LAST SUMMER

Performances take place Sept. 24-27 and Oct. 1-4.

Theatre Charlotte will present a live outdoor production of What I Did Last Summer. Performances take place Sept. 24-27 and Oct. 1-4.

What I Did Last Summer is a warm-hearted, gently humorous memory play set in a well-to-do vacation colony on the shores of Lake Erie during the final stages of World War II.

This coming of age story centers around 14-year-old Charlie, a kind but rebellious boy who struggles with trying to be his own person yet trying to please his mother and his family. Before going off to boarding school, he takes a job as a handyman for iconoclastic, bohemian art teacher Anna Trumbull. As a result, Charlie is exposed to Anna's radical perspectives about life and love, putting him at odds with his conservative mother.

Experience this live production in the Theatre Charlotte parking lot. Tickets are general admission. Once capacity for a performance is reached, staff will assign seats to allow for recommended distancing between groups. Masks are required.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://theatrecharlotte.org/.

