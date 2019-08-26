The Planet Improv, Inc. Fundraising Campaign “2020 For 2020” Begins With A Kickoff Celebration Event

The nonprofit organization Planet Improv, Inc. kicks off their "2020 FOR 2020" fundraising campaign with A CELEBRATION EVENT. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 5 @ 8p (seating begins at 7:30PM) at the Community Matters Café, 821 West 1stStreet, Charlotte, NC 28202. Tickets are $25 in advance at www.planetimprov.com via Eventbright and $35 at the door on event night. 704-301-1564 scott@planetimprov.com

Planet Improv, Inc. is a nonprofit organization established in 2006. Its mission statement is "empowering people of all ages to grow socially and emotionally through applied improvisation." They work primarily with children/students with a focus upon Title 1 supplimentally funded schools.

The celebration event will be a combination of: a full-night silent auction fund raising opportunities; a "get to know us" session for those unfamiliar with Planet Improv, Inc. or their "2020 For 2020" Fundraising Campaign; a testimonial portion where students, educators and colleagues, discuss their recent collaborations with Planet Improv, Inc., an improvisational comedy entertainment portion featuring The Chuckleheads, the in-house improvisational comedy troupe of Planet Improv, Inc. and improvisational roleplaying "real world challenges" sessions with current and former children/students who are working with/have worked with Planet Improv, Inc.

Planet Improv, Inc. is embarking on their first major fundraising campaign. Its' campaign is called, "2020 FOR 2020." It is the goal of Planet Improv, Inc. to raise funds to educate at least 2020 students of all ages and grade levels with applied improvisation by the end of the 2020 school year. A primary focus will be Title 1 schools. A Title 1 school is a school receiving federal funds for Title 1 students. The basic principle of Title 1 is that schools with large concentrations of low-income students will receive supplemental funds to assist in meeting student's educational goals.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You