The Magnetic Theatre's ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL Returns For Third Year

The Festival's twenty shows will be presented in two blocks of performances over two weekends, November 4th through 13th.

Oct. 09, 2022  

What do you get when you combine 35 actors, 8 directors, 20 plays, and 7 days? The Magnetic Theatre's Third Annual One Act Play Festival! This year's celebration of short-form live theatre features a delightful variety of styles and subject matter from emerging and established local playwrights and authors from around the country. From the beautiful to the bizarre, the heartbreaking to the hilarious, these brief, skillfully crafted scripts were selected by a panel of judges from over one thousand festival submissions.

While the selection process did not pursue specific themes, some commonalities emerged in the final decisions. As a result, this year's festival examines all of the different ways to live a life. How do we make relationships work? Do our decisions come down to nature or nurture, free will or fate? How do we want to be remembered when we die? The scripts range from poignant to silly to experimental, but they all have deeply human questions at the core.

The Festival's twenty shows will be presented in two blocks of performances over two weekends, November 4th through 13th. Discounts are available for patrons attending both shows, and the final performance will feature The Best of The Fest as voted on by attendees. For more information, to view the full schedule, and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=magn.

Located at 375 Depot St in the River Arts District, The Magnetic Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It has been a home for live performance in Asheville for over a decade, producing original works, experimental theatre, variety shows, comedy, late night shows, and more.





