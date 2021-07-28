The Magnetic Theatre Presents SKETCHES! OR IT DIDN'T HAPPEN: A TMT COMEDY REVUE
It's been a weird year and a half, y'all, and we don't know about you, but we're more than ready for a few laughs!
Writers Linda Azar, Carmela Caruso, Joe Carroll, Tom Chalmers, Julia Christgau, Marlene Thompson, and Matt Wilson will take you on a wild ride exploring the ups and downs of the new, new normal.
August 5 - 14, 2021
Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm
Directed by Tom Chalmers
For more information visit: https://themagnetictheatre.org/