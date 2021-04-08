The Charlotte Symphony Will Welcome Audiences Back for Live Performances

The Charlotte Symphony will welcome audiences back to the Belk Theater for performances taking place on April 24 and May 14-15, 2021. This marks the first time audiences have been able to attend an indoor concert with the Charlotte Symphony since March 7, 2020. The CSO will also host Evenings at the Park, a three-concert mini-series at Symphony Park featuring classical works.

"These performances are going to be very emotional for all of us," said Music Director Christopher Warren-Green. "For the past 13 months, we've been connecting with our audiences through virtual concerts and in small groups, but I cannot wait to safely reconnect with our CSO family in person - to feel the energy of an audience from the podium again - I've missed it so much!"

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees will lead the Orchestra in Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 3, Strassburg, featuring Simone Porter as soloist and Respighi's Ancient Airs and Dances. The concert will be recorded and available for streaming June 5-12 as part of the virtual Classical Series Reimagined.

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green will be joined onstage by Grammy-Award winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis on Friday, May 14, 2021 and Saturday, May 15, 2021 to perform Ibert's Concertino da camera and Schulhoff's jazz-inspired Hot-Sonate. The program will also include Bartok's Romanian Folk Dances and Gershwin's Lullaby.

The Charlotte Symphony will also offer Evenings at the Park, a spring classics mini-series comprised of three concerts (May 7, 21, and 28) at Symphony Park. The concerts, conducted by Christopher James Lees, will feature works inspired by nature and the outdoors, such as 2 Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony and Ravel's orchestration of Debussy's Danse, a work based on the tarantella - a lively folk dance believed to be named for the movements used to work out the venom from a tarantula bite. The series will also include Kathryn Bostic's Portrait of a Peaceful Warrior - a work the composer describes as "a tribute to the vast and diverse voices of humanity coming together to stand up for justice, equality, inclusion, and human rights."

The Charlotte Symphony will continue to offer streaming tickets to the Classical Series Reimagined and will present five in-person outdoor concerts at local breweries, as part of the popular On Tap series.

In-person tickets to Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 on April 24, 2021 will only be available to Charlotte Symphony subscribers. Tickets for all other events are on sale now at charlottesymphony.org.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some previously scheduled live concerts through the end of the 2020-21 season have been replaced by virtual concerts, canceled, or rescheduled. Please visit charlottesymphony.org/covid-19 for a complete listing.

The Charlotte Symphony has worked in coordination with Atrium Health and the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center to develop safety procedures, including reduced seating capacity, physically distanced seating, enforcement of face coverings, contactless ticketing and program books, and more. All safety procedures are in alignment with local, state, and federal mandates, as well as CDC guidelines.