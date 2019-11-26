Thanksgiving Day Box Office Hours Announced At Blumenthal Performing Arts

Article Pixel Nov. 26, 2019  

Thanksgiving Day Box Office Hours Announced At Blumenthal Performing Arts

Blumenthal Performing Arts' Belk Theater Box Office will be closed Thanksgiving Day, but tickets can still be purchased over the phone at (704)372-1000 from 2:30pm - 8pm or online anytime at BlumenthalArts.org.

The Knight Theater Box Office will open at 5:30pm ahead of the 7:30pm performance of The Play That Goes Wrong. (Great seats and discounts still available: http://bit.ly/2qpm8LF)

We will resume normal business hours on Friday, November 29.



Related Articles View More Charlotte Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Tickets Now On Sale For A TWISTED CHRISTMAS CAROL At HCCT
  • A TUNA CHRISTMAS Comes to City Theatre Austin
  • Voting Now Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Austin Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Are Bringing ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS ATTENTION on Tour