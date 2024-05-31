Review: HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT at Comedy Arts Theater Of Charlotte

This past Thursday at Comedy Arts Theater of Charlotte (CATCh), I attended the performance of “How To Be An Ethical Slut”, a one-woman musical comedy performed by Brooke McCarthy, (a Charlotte newcomer) that tackled unconventional relationship types and risky sexual health.  Out of curiosity, I wanted to see if there was indeed something ethical (defined as "relating to moral principles") about being a slut and if there was a plot twist that would make being a slut sensible or if the title was a metaphoric expression of a different ideology of what I refer to as “slutism”. 

Generally, a "slut" is defined as a woman who has many casual sexual partners.   What’s disturbing to me about this definition is that although a man may have many casual sexual partners only the woman gender is defined as a “slut” in this dictionary definition. 

I must admit that I am a middle-aged conservative with a commitment to monogamy, so referring to my fellow sisters as “sluts” makes me uncomfortable even though the behavior foretold in this cabaret-style musical could equate to that description with its graphic descriptions or orgies, triads, and “play rooms” in swingers clubs.  And a few of the scene descriptions utilized was a bit of a misnomer for me such as “smart slut”.  It’s hard for me to comprehend a slut being smart especially when the initial choice made of promiscuity is not the societal acceptable norm.  And although the initial theme was a “girl-just-want-to-have- fun” attitude, in the end she appeared to be sad and disappointed that her plan to secure a monogamous relationship was foiled by her lover’s blatant answer “I’m not leaving my wife!”  Logically, this should not have been a surprise ending because the erratic behavior that was displayed could only lead to a dead-end road filled with disappointment, the result of reckless choices.   

I was even more perplexed by a grown man giving a woman “turtle emblems” as a symbolism of passion.  It’s strange that a turtle would be utilized in a depiction of noncommittal situationships and illicit sex when the adjectives synonymous when I “Googled” a turtle were “trustworthy”, “wisdom”, “steadfastness” and “longevity” none of which are identifiable in these “slutty” scenarios.

In conclusion, there is nothing ethical about being a slut.  Immoral behavior will never produce moral results. And although this was intended to be a humorous “make fun” comedy, the end result wasn’t funny at all.   However, I do believe that everyone at some point has to come face-to-face with their own actions.  Yet, it is never too late to change and adopt moral behavior that equates to ethical and respectful, without being a slut.




