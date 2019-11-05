RIVERDANCE Goes On Sale At DPAC On November 15

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show will play a strictly limited engagement at DPAC from April 17 - 19, 2020, as part of WRAL's Greatest Hits of Broadway.



Tickets start at $29.50 (+ taxes & ticket fees) and go on sale Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12:00 PM:

Online at DPACnc.com

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina - Ticket Center at DPAC: 919.680.2787,

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC

123 Vivian Street, Durham, NC Ticketmaster.com

Groups of 12 or more are on sale now by emailing Groups@DPACnc.com



"Riverdance is a cultural phenomenon, and we could not be more excited to welcome this dance sensation back to DPAC for the 25th Anniversary show," said Rachel Traversari, Senior Director of Marketing at DPAC.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages. Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

For the complete Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show North American tour schedule please visit www.riverdance.com.

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show has been designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring Set by Alan Farquharson, Lighting by Andrew Voller and Video by Cosmo AV along with Costumes by Joan Bergin and Sound by Michael O'Gorman.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.





Related Articles Shows View More Charlotte Stories

More Hot Stories For You