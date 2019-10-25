Photo Flash: First Look at Flat Rock's THE TURN OF THE SCREW

Flat Rock Playhouse welcomes Fall and all its seasonal delights with The Turn of the Screw, an adaptation of the classic 1898 horror novella by Henry James. The Turn of the Screw occurs in Victorian England on a remote country estate when a new governess arrives and assumes care for two orphaned children at the request of their mysterious uncle. While the home and children initially seem picturesque, the governess soon begins to question if there might be more figures wandering around the estate than just the children. Running October 24th - November 2nd, The Turn of the Screw, guarantees exciting thrills and lively debate.

The Turn of the Screw features Stacie Bono and Daniel Rothman. Bono previously performed at Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) as Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Meanwhile, Rothman will make his FRP debut. Bono has graced stages across the globe in roles such as Marian in The Music Man, Fantine in Les Miserables, Lucy Steele in Sense and Sensibility, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, and Nancy in Oliver!, among others. Rothman has performed Off-Broadway in productions such as Sweeney Todd, Loophole, and Voice of the City as well as at numerous theaters across the nation.

Lisa K. Bryant will direct The Turn of the Screw. Adam Goodrum will serve as Production Manager. Bill Muñoz will serve as Stage Manager with Amelia Driscoll as Assistant Stage Manager and Elly Leidner as the Stage Management Intern. Dennis C. Maulden, CJ Barnwell, Ashli Arnold Crump, and Will Burns will serve as Scenic, Lighting, Costume, and Sound Design, respectively. Cassidy Bowles will design the properties.

The Turn of the Screw runs October 24th - November 2nd at Flat Rock Playhouse Leiman Mainstage. Performances Wednesday and Thursday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM, Friday at 8:00 PM, Saturday at 2:00 PM and 8:00 PM, and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets available for purchase by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-693-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.

Photo Credit: Scott Treadway





