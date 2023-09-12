MACBETH Comes to Flat Rock Playhouse in October

Performances run October 6 - 22 at Flat Rock Playhouse on the Leiman Mainstage.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Presented as part of the Black Box Series, Shakespeare's Macbeth takes a haunting twist at Flat Rock Playhouse this October. 

Written in 1606, the classic Shakespearean tale of Macbeth exposes the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition to those who seek power. “Unfortunately, the pursuits of power and what humans will do to themselves and each other to achieve it haven’t gone out of fashion,” says Lisa K. Bryant (Producing Artistic Director), who will be directing this Playhouse rendition this October. “That said, it sure makes for an excellent and riveting tragedy!”

Set in contemporary rural Appalachia under siege in a new Civil War, Flat Rock Playhouse’s first professional Shakepeare production promises to be one that you’ve never experienced and won’t forget. This production of Macbeth is a testament to the power of theater to transcend time and place, offering a fresh perspective on a classic work. It serves as a reminder that the human experience, with all its triumphs and tragedies, is universal, regardless of the setting.

Audiences can expect to be enthralled by the hauntingly environmental set design by Dennis C. Maulden that will transport you deep into an Appalachian world. A cast of eleven world-class actors will play multiple roles with all of the production excellence and theatre magic the Playhouse is known for supporting them. Rounding out this cast will be some Playhouse favorites such as Nat Zegree (Million Dollar Quartet and Amadeus) as well as Playhouse veteran Scott Treadway

To help patrons become even more immersed into this narrative, The Black Box Series is an opportunity to experience theatre a little differently. “The reconfiguration of the on-stage audience seating (a theatre in-the-round) accounts for the series’ distinction.” says Bryant.

“I’m excited to bring the Bard to our patrons and share with them an experience they may think they know, but have not seen in this format.”

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness the collision of Shakespearean tragedy and Appalachian folklore in a production that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Macbeth is presented by Victoria Flanagan, AAMFT Clinical Fellow for Trauma and Grief Counseling, Highland Lake Inn & Resort, Blue Ridge Public Radio, and PMI Blue Ridge.

Flat Rock Playhouse's 2023 Season is supported by Mainstage Series Sponsors Charlotte & Bob Otto, and Season Sponsors Optimum, WHKP, and WTZQ, and North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets are going fast! For a complete lineup with show descriptions and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here.




