Flat Rock Playhouse Studio 52 Presents Virtual Workshop With Fergie L. Philippe From HAMILTON

The donation-based workshop “Who Tells Your Story?” will center on acting, singing, and storytelling.

Flat Rock Playhouse's Studio 52 will offer their first ever virtual workshop, Who Tells Your Story? A Song Study with Hamilton's Fergie L. Philippe, on December 5 from 11 AM to 1 PM, EST for artists ages 12 - 18.

Learn about musical theatre song interpretation from Broadway's Fergie L. Philippe, the actor who most recently starred as Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton! In an engaging virtual master class that integrates acting, singing, and storytelling, Fergie will highlight the power of each actor's unique perspective, outline his approach to song interpretation, provide feedback and coaching on a select number of student performances, and connect with young artists in an exclusive Q&A. Young artists should bring a notebook and a pencil, questions for Fergie, and enthusiasm for musical theatre.

"We've been bursting to share this news," says Studio 52 Director of Education, Anna Kimmell. "The opportunity to work with Fergie is such a treat. Virtual education allows us to connect with industry professionals and students from all across the country. This workshop brings Broadway right to your home!"

The workshop is offered for a suggested donation of $25 but a minimum of a $5 donation is required to register. "We also recognize that 2020 has been a tough and uncertain year for many families," remarks Kimmell about the suggested donation. "Our hope is that by inviting students to donate-what-they-can, we can increase access to arts education while also supporting the time and talents of each guest artist and the continued theatre education initiatives of Studio 52."

This is the first in a series of Virtual Workshops that will allow young artists in North Carolina and beyond to connect with industry professionals from across the country. Since Flat Rock Playhouse is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit professional theatre, all donations above the suggested amount are tax-deductible. To learn more and sign up, please visit frpstudio52.org/virtualworkshops.

More about Fergie L. Philippe

Fergie (Born Ferginho Philippe-Auguste) originally hails from Miami, Florida. Fergie Philippe is currently playing the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the musical Hamilton on Broadway. Other Credits include the National Tour of Hamilton (Mulligan/Madison, Philip Tour). Regional: Ragtime (Coalhouse, Playmaker's Rep Theatre), Twelfth Night (Orsino, Arkansas Shakes), Parade (Conley, MGR Playhouse), Violet (Flick, Heritage Theatre Festival) and Jesus Christ Superstar (Muny). He attended Elon University, obtaining a BFA in Music Theatre. Fergie also is a puppeteer and writer, dabbling mostly in screenwriting and poetry and hopes to soon produce his own works with his newly created production company "Et Toi Productions". He also takes an interest in photography and music.

Special thanks to Walnut Cove Members Association for their support of Studio 52. This project was supported by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. www.NCArts.org.

