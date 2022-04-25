Flat Rock Playhouse Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

Back by popular demand! Million Dollar Quartet is the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the famed recording session where Sam Phillips, the "Father of Rock 'n' Roll" brought together the icons of Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Elvis Presley for one unforgettable night. This absolute blast of a show features over 20 Rock 'n' roll hits including: 'Blue Suede Shoes,' 'Folsom Prison Blues,' 'Down By the Riverside,' 'Great Balls of Fire,' and many more.

"It is always a goal to produce a variety of material each season in order to meet the tastes of as many of our patrons as possible," says Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant. "But every now and then, a show comes along that seems to elicit a unanimous response from the audience. Million Dollar Quartet was a tour de force in 2016. Once word of mouth got out after the opening weekend about how incredible the show and the performers were, the rest of the run almost completely sold out with numerous folks coming multiple times. Since then, it is the most requested show we've had and we're thrilled to be bringing it back after the pandemic thwarted our 2020 attempt. DO NOT miss this show. The talent is unreal, and YES...they are playing all of the music themselves- LIVE," she laughs. "There were patrons in 2016 that could not believe that the actors on stage were actually singing and playing everything themselves because the level of talent was so great. So I just wanted to go ahead and clear that up right now! They are wildly talented."

New and familiar favorites take the stage for this rocking production, including Eddie Clendening, Jeremy Sevelovitz, Lexis Danca, Nat Zegree (as Jerry Lee Lewis,) Nicholas Voss, Paul Babelay, Chris Blisset, and William Connell! Tickets will fly so don't miss your chance to see this exceptional musical feast.

Million Dollar Quartet runs Friday, May 20 through Sunday, June 19 at Flat Rock Playhouse's Leiman Mainstage. Tickets range from $45 to $65. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For more ticket information, call the Flat Rock Playhouse Box Office at 828.693.0731 or purchase online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org