Win 2 Tickets To THE LION KING On Broadway Plus Backstage Tour & Meet & Greet

Article Pixel Oct. 4, 2019  

Receive 2 Premium tickets The Lion King on Broadway and receive a backstage tour where you'll meet some of the cast and see how the magic works!

More than 70 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage. Winner of 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical and based on the beloved 1994 Disney film, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals.

Dates

  • Experience expires on Oct 17, 2020.

Additional Lot
Details

  • Participant must be at least 4 years old.
  • Valid for 2 people.
  • Duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes.
  • Does not include a meet & greet..
  • Must provide 3 dates options at least a week in advance.
  • The winner will meet a member of the cast or crew.
  • It is not guaranteed who the meet and greet will be with.
  • Meet and greet duration: A few minutes.
  • Meet and greet will be in a public setting.

Lot #1895105



