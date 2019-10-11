Win 2 Tickets To Any Summer 2020 Shakespeare In The Park Performance

Skip the line with 2 tickets to any Shakespeare in the Park show during summer 2020!

Join The Public Theater for a beloved New York tradition, running for over 60 years! Visit the Delacorte Theater in Central Park and spend a night under the stars watching a stunning production of a classic play.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

May 01, 2020 to Sep 30, 2020

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: Approximately 3 hours.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Tickets must be requested at least 2 weeks in advance.

All tickets and performance dates are subject to availability.

Dates for Shakespeare in the Park 2020 have not yet been announced. The Public Theater typically produces two shows per summer, running for multiple weeks with performances most nights, occurring between May and September.

A copy of Theatre of the Oppressed's most recently filed financial report is available from the Charities Registry on the New York State Attorney General's website (www.charitiesnys.com) or, upon request, by contacting the New York State Attorney General, Charities Bureau, 28 Liberty Street, New York, NY 10005, or us at CHARITY'S ADDRESS. You also may obtain information on charitable organizations from the New York State Office of the Attorney General at www.charitiesnys.com or (212) 416-8401.

Lot #1898800

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

About

the Charity

Theatre of the Oppressed NYC

TONYC's partners with communities fighting against oppression to inspire transformative action through participatory theatre.

Explore the full auction





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You