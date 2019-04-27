Meet Tegan and Sara at the LOVELOUD Festival and Win Their microKORG Keyboard

A NOTE FROM TEGAN AND SARA

We're so excited to be performing with the other amazing artists at the LOVELOUD Festival on June 29th in Salt Lake City! It's going to be a night of great music with the purpose of progressing the conversation of unconditionally loving, understanding, accepting, and supporting LGBTQ+ youth in our communities. What makes this installment of the Festival even more special is it will take place on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising, the catalyst for the gay rights movement in this country. Now we want you to be there!

We'll fly you and a friend to Salt Lake City and put you up in a hotel. We'll hook you up with VIP seats to the concert, then we'll hang out backstage after the show and snap some photos. In addition, you'll get to take home one of the microKORG keyboards we used in the recording of The Con and Sainthood. These keyboards never left our sides between 2008-2015, and we've played them live on stage and on TV on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Leno, Letterman, and Conan.

It only takes $10 donation to enter to win. Your donation supports our Tegan and Sara Foundation and the fight to ensure economic justice, health, and representation for LGBTQ girls and women. If you donate more, you'll get extra entries and cool rewards like exclusive t-shirts and other TSF merchandise. Best of all, you'll be joining the fight for LGBTQ equality.

Thanks for your support! We can't wait to meet one of you!

-Tegan and Sara

ABOUT THE TEGAN AND SARA FOUNDATION

The Tegan and Sara Foundation fights for health, economic justice and representation for LGBTQ+ girls and women. This mission is founded on a commitment to feminism and racial, social and gender justice. Each year TSF provides scholarships to U.S. and Canadian LGBTQ+ summer camps that bring together LGBTQ+ youth to build confidence, leadership & community.

This matters because:

* Summer camp is proven to have immeasurable & immediate benefits including developing social & leadership skills, healthy lifestyle, affirmed identity, confidence, friendship, knowledge, empathy and a reduction in depressive symptoms

* Counselors, fellow-campers, programs and identity-affirming experiences defend against depression and bolster resilience

* Parent observations reveal outward manifestations of positive change in campers' well-being and social skills, which persist after the camp experience

Donate here!





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You