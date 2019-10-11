Meet Judy Collins With a VIP Table At Her Joe's Pub Show in NYC

Meet Judy Collins with a VIP table for 2 at Judy Collins: Winter Stories w/ Jonas Fjeld & Chatham County Line at Joe's Pub in New York City this November.

Folk music may be regionally derived, but it's always universally resonant. Case in point the folk album Winter Stories, to be released November 8th, a comfy collection of seasonal and emotionally evocative songs by an unlikely gathering of artists. The album lineup boasts the triple threat of iconic folk singer-songwriter Judy Collins, critically-acclaimed Norwegian folk artist Jonas Fjeld, and masterful bluegrass band Chatham County Line.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 18, 2019 to Nov 27, 2019

Additional Lot

Details

Participant must be at least 21.

Valid for 2 people

Length of meet & greet: brief photo op.

Includes a $55 food and beverage voucher.

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

About

the Charity

The Tibet Fund

The Tibet Fund's mission is to preserve the distinct cultural and national identity of the Tibetan people.

