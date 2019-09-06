Meet Jimmy Kimmel at JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! and Have Him Draw Your Portrait
A NOTE FROM Jimmy Kimmel
One of our longtime and most beloved staffers has been diagnosed with ALS (a progressive neurodegenerative disease). In support of him and the countless others affected by it, the team at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is raising money for ALS research to find a cure as well as help patients diagnosed with this devastating disease.
Celebrities, athletes and musicians have all come together to offer rare experiences you can win to support the fight against ALS. Donate to this once-in-a-lifetime experience and, with any luck, I'll be drawing you soon.
Thanks for your support!
- Jimmy Kimmel and the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" staff and crew
NO DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be legal U.S. or Canada resident (excluding Quebec) 18 or older. Ends 12/15/19 at 12:00PM PT. Limit 10,000 entries (including bonus entries) per person, regardless of method of entry. Odds depend on number of entries. Enter by donating at www.prizeo.com/kimmel or see Official Rules on the site for instructions on how to enter without donating. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. Additional terms, conditions, & restrictions apply. Visit www.prizeo.com/kimmel for Official Rules & complete details. Sponsored by Project ALS, one2one USA Foundation, and ALS Association Golden West Chapter.
ABOUT PROJECT ALS
Project ALS identifies and funds the most promising scientific research that will lead to the first effective treatments and a cure for ALS. By recruiting the world's best scientists and doctors to work together-rationally and aggressively-we can develop a better understanding of the ALS disease process and, in parallel, better therapeutic strategies.
ABOUT ONE2ONE USA FOUNDATION
one2one USA Foundation transforms the existing charity model by connecting individuals directly with those in need in a customizable, transparent and impactful way. Our hope is to create a community of active Donors who, by helping one person at a time, will collectively improve countless lives.
ABOUT ALS ASSOCIATION GOLDEN WEST CHAPTER
The ALS Association Golden West Chapter is dedicated to the fight against ALS in many ways, including funding global research efforts, supporting scientific and clinical collaboration, connecting people with ALS to clinical trials, partnering with multidisciplinary ALS clinics and centers, educating the public about ALS, providing professional care management services to families facing ALS, pursuing important public policy initiatives, and bringing the ALS community together.