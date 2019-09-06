Meet Jimmy Kimmel at JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! and Have Him Draw Your Portrait

One of our longtime and most beloved staffers has been diagnosed with ALS (a progressive neurodegenerative disease). In support of him and the countless others affected by it, the team at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is raising money for ALS research to find a cure as well as help patients diagnosed with this devastating disease.



Celebrities, athletes and musicians have all come together to offer rare experiences you can win to support the fight against ALS. Donate to this once-in-a-lifetime experience and, with any luck, I'll be drawing you soon.



Thanks for your support!



- Jimmy Kimmel and the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" staff and crew

NO DONATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Must be legal U.S. or Canada resident (excluding Quebec) 18 or older. Ends 12/15/19 at 12:00PM PT. Limit 10,000 entries (including bonus entries) per person, regardless of method of entry. Odds depend on number of entries. Enter by donating at www.prizeo.com/kimmel or see Official Rules on the site for instructions on how to enter without donating. Void in Quebec and where prohibited. Additional terms, conditions, & restrictions apply. Visit www.prizeo.com/kimmel for Official Rules & complete details. Sponsored by Project ALS, one2one USA Foundation, and ALS Association Golden West Chapter.