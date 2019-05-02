Broadway Talent Comes Together For Benefit Concert

On Monday, May 6th, some of Broadway's brightest rising stars are coming together yet again for The NF Hope Concert, a New York City benefit concert and auction to support the Neurofibromatosis Network.

The concert is being presented by former Jersey Boy, Jeff Leibow, at SubCulture.

Guests will enjoy the vocal stylings from some of theatre's freshest faces including Drew Gehling (Waitress, Jersey Boys), Aaron DeJesus (Jersey Boys), Peter Saide (Desperate Measures), and Gail Bennett (Anastasia).

The event will include an auction with exciting prizes such as two house seats to the musical Frozen, a 10-pack of tickets to SeaGlass Carousel, a backstage tour of Aladdin the Musical, and many more.

Neurofibromatosis is a disease with no known cure. Leibow, whose 10-year-old was diagnosed at the age of 9 months, has brought this musical event all over the country to help raise awareness and fund research for a cure.



New York City's 3rd Annual NF Hope ConcertSunday, May 6, 2019 @ 7:30. PMSubCulture (45 Bleeker Street)Ticket/Auction Site: http://nfhopeNY19.givesmart.com.





