Broadway Green Alliance's Fall E-Waste Collection Drive Set For September 25

The Broadway Green Alliance (BGA) is sponsoring an e-waste drive for the theatre industry and fans on Wednesday, September 25 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. in Duffy Square. The event is open to all shows, theatres, industry members, and fans.

Past e-waste drives have garnered donations from the casts and crew of Broadway shows, numerous theatre organizations and theatre-related businesses, as well as theatre patrons on their way to Wednesday matinees.

In partnership with Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., the BGA will recycle, repurpose, and properly dispose of electronic waste that is collected during the drive. You may bring: cell phones, copy machines, computer peripherals (mice, keyboards, wires, etc.), desktop computers, DVD players, fax machines, laptops, monitors, printers, storage media, and stereo equipment. You may also drop off iPods and we will donate them to the Broadway Alzheimer's iPod Project. For safety, we cannot accept any hazardous waste, including household appliances, lamps or bulbs, items containing mercury, and any biohazardous materials.

Those unable to attend the drive can visit our website and review our e-waste disposal guide at http://www.broadwaygreen.com or email green@broadway.org for more information on how to properly dispose of electronic waste.





