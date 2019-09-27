Bid To Win Two Tickets To HAMILTON On Broadway In December

Bid to win 2 tickets to the award-winning musical, Hamilton, on December 18, 2019

Your seats will be in the orchestra section, row H, seats 108-109.

Hamilton is the story of the unlikely Founding Father determined to make his mark on the new nation as hungry and ambitious as he is. From bastard orphan to Washington's right-hand man, rebel to war hero, a loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal, to the Treasury head who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy. George Washington, Eliza Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson and Hamilton's lifelong friend/foil Aaron Burr all make their mark in this astonishing new musical exploration of a political mastermind.

Dates

Experience occurs on Dec 18, 2019.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

