Bid To Meet Lin-Manuel Miranda With 2 Center Orchestra Tickets To FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME On Broadway

You and a guest will have an incredible opportunity to meet Lin-Manuel Miranda with two Center Orchestra tickets to Freestyle Love Supreme on Broadway!

Before Hamilton and In The Heights, there was Freestyle Love Supreme. More than 15 years after its premiere production at Ars Nova, Freestyle Love Supreme - the original hip-hop musical phenomenon from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale - arrives on Broadway. Every performance, the crew takes the crowd on a freestyle, hip-hop, improvisational, never-before-seen comedy ride. See it for the first time every time as the performers take suggestions from the audience and spin them into instantaneous riffs and full-length musical numbers. With special - and spontaneous - guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, James Monroe Iglehart and more, every night brings the unexpected.

"This exultant master course in the fine art of hip-hop, which opened on Wednesday night at the Booth Theater, suggests that there's no feeling, thought or experience so anxious or so random that it can't be translated into infectious, neon-bright rhythms. Confusion, frustration, depression - such emotions are banished by the team assembled on the stage to find the great, sick beat in your past and present woes." -- THE NEW YORK TIMES Review by Ben Brantley - Critic's Pick -

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Oct 02, 2019 to Dec 31, 2019

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Recommended for patrons at least 14 years of age.

Meet and greet will be in a group setting.

Approximate duration of meet and greet: 5 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner may take something small to be signed.

Show date to be a selected on a mutually agreed upon date between October - December 2019, based on Lin-Manuel Miranda's availability.

Lot #793793





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You