Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be the first to know about the 2022 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards? Sign up for our local newsletter here.

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Winner: Lindsay Bretz-Morgan - SHOWTUNE SUNDAY - The Belvedere Inn



Runners-Up: Jeff Coon - SUMMER CLUB - Gretna Theatre, Nala Yates - ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights, Tori Guhl - 2022 YOUTH COMPANY SHOWCASE - Servant Stage Company

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Kristin Pontz - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Kristin Pontz - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre, Brandon Cameron - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Stacey Burdick / Lisa Harris / Kate Willman - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Travis M. Grant - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre, YharNahKeeShah *Ya-Ya* Smith - FOR COLORED BOYZ ON THE VERGE OF A NERVOUS BREAKDOWN/ WHEN FREEDOM AIN'T ENUFF - Fulton Theatre, Rebecca Bauer - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company

Best Dance Production

Winner: CHICAGO - Dutch Apple Dinner Theater



Runners-Up: NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company, CATS - Susquehanna Stage Company, FOOT LOOSE - Totem Pole Playhouse

Best Direction Of A Musical

Winner: Kevin Ditzler - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Kara Jonson - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse, Marc Robin - SOUND OF MUSIC - Fulton Theatre, Wally Calderon - RAGTIME - Servant Stage Company

Best Direction Of A Play

Winner: Edward R. Fernandez - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Marc Robin - SWEAT - Fulton, Bryan-Keyth Wilson - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre, Reji Woods - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company

Best Ensemble Performance

Winner: FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre



Runners-Up: ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, SWEAT - Fulton Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Colin Riebel - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre, Kirk Bookman - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse, Tim Moser - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Winner: A. Scott Williams - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Kyle Duke - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse, Scott Williams - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company, Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Musical

Winner: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company, RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Servant Stage Company, SOMETHING ROTTEN - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best New Play Or Musical

Winner: THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - Theatre Harrisburg



Runners-Up: ALIEN8 - Dreamwrights Center for Community Arts, CHILDREN OF THE EMPIRE - Fulton Theatre, SPEAK TO MY SOUL: A MONTAGE OF VOICES - The Ware Center

Best Performer In A Musical

Winner: Jordon Ross Weinhold - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Scott Sealover - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Randy Jeter - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Fulton Theatre, Will Lentz - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company

Best Performer In A Play

Winner: Jordon Ross Weinhold - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Kristie Ohlinger - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Zach Haines - HEDDA GABLER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Callaghan Petrosky - OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company

Best Play

Winner: AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company, OUR TOWN - Servant Stage Company, CHANGING CHANNELS - Fulton

Best Production of an Opera

Winner: IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera



Runners-Up: TREEMONISHA (JOPLIN) - West Shore Symphony Orchestra

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Adam Koch - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre



Runners-Up: Benjamin Miller - FOR COLORED BOYZ - Fulton Theatre, Glen Brodersen - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company, Jon DeGaetano - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Winner: Grant Patrick and Nate Petley - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Shaun Ressler - NEWSIES - Servant Stage Company, Josh Allamon - CINDERELLA - Fulton Theatre, Asher Johnson - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Susquehanna Stage Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Winner: Stacia Renell Smith - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Jordon Ross Weinhold - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Makayla Mcclintic - ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse, Michael Ronca - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Facetime Theatre

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Winner: Preston H. Schreffler - AMADEUS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: Jordon Ross Weinhold - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, Charis Leos - SWEAT - Fulton Theatre, Michael Roman - THE CRUCIBLE - Ephrata Performing Arts Center

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

Winner: SHREK THE MUSICAL - Fulton Theatre



Runners-Up: ALIEN8 - Bucks County Playhouse, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Ephrata Performing Arts Center, DESCENDENTS - The belmont

Favorite Local Theatre

Winner: Ephrata Performing Arts Center



Runners-Up: The Fulton, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Servant Stage