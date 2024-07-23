Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL 2024 DAY 4 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The final day of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival left this reviewer wanting more. After a weekend packed full of the wonderful, weird, creative, emotional performances, the productions this reviewer took in on Sunday kept the momentum going.

I Know it was the Blood: a the Totally True Adventures of a Newfangled Black Woman: Tara Lake is an incredible storyteller and vocalist, and she brings her story to life in a beautiful way in her one woman show. Her story highlights cycles of life, the inevitable impact of family, and the life journey that is unique for every individual yet somehow universal, tying us all together in a beautiful tapestry, or to stick to Lake's music theme bringing us all together in a gorgeous symphony. If you didn't get to see this performance at Fringe this year, check out www.TaraLake.com

The Best Man Show: Comedian Mark Vigeant brings down the house once again with his one-person show! This year it's The Best Man Show, where Vigeant takes on the role of the groom's brother Paul, who is giving the best man toast at his brother's polyamorous commitment ceremony. As one might expect, Paul's toast is filled with embarrassing stories, awkward moments, and drunken ramblings. Vigeant fully embodies his character, connecting with the audience (both those he makes part of the story and those who are just watching). He has a magnetic delivery that brings laughter, some good-natured groans, and applause from the audience. Vigeant is taking this show all the way to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and you can follow him online at https://www.markvigeantcomedy.com/ as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mark.vigeant.official?mibextid=ZbWKwL

Anne Boleyn: Witch, Bitch, Temptress, Feminist: Presented by Pharmacy Theatre, this play explores the complex history surrounding Anne Boleyn's life and death. Highlighting that history from Boleyn's point of view--the point of view of a woman caught in the web of her husband's power, defined by his expectations, and subjected to his whims-- the play gives the audience a new way to view her life and her plight. Check out Pharmacy Theatre's upcoming performances at https://www.pharmacytheatre.org/

Where the Flies Swarm: Elliot Arylide demonstrates not only his artistic talent but also his courage with a spoken word performance of his book of poetry "Where the Flies Swarm". In his introduction, Arylide explains that he put his book out there to help give a voice to the voiceless victims of sex trafficking. It's not an easy or comfortable performance, nor should it be. It is eye-opening, raw, and often horrifying. To see and hear a survivor share this experience that is so often ignored--like it can't possibly happen here or to someone you know--is an experience that's difficult to put into words. You can purchase "Where the Flies Swarm" at https://ko-fi.com/s/0682669fbc

Cosmic Trash: The Musical: Fringe audiences had the opportunity to see their favorite tarot card readers, Lolita and Irena, again as Cosmic Trash upped their game with an improv musical! Audiences roared with laughter as these seers attempted to solve trash problems, inviting the spirits to help them along the way. Keyboardist Nicholas Werner accompanied this intrepid group of improvisers, keeping the show moving. When you see a group of performers having this much fun, it's impossible not to smile!

Legacy Code: Trystin Bailey's original play Legacy Code is a sci-fi thriller that explores family, loss, grief, technology, and scientific advancement. We meet a grieving woman who is manipulated into believing that technology can bring her the dearest desires of her heart. Legacy Code ultimately reveals the steep costs connected with this reliance on technology and the potentially terrifying implications of ai technology that goes too far. The show is compelling, reminiscent of an episode of Black Mirror, but with multiple twists that keep the audience on their toes. The cast features Kevin Willis as Six, Amber Wagner as May, and Logan McDonnell as Denny. The cast is utterly believable in their roles, pulling the audience into the story. This was a brilliant production, and this reviewer hopes to see future plays by Trystin Bailey!

Save the date for next year’s Harrisburg Fringe Festival, July 17th-20th, 2025. You do not want to miss out on the fun!

Comments

THE APPELL CENTER