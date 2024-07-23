CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND to be Presented At Hershey Theatre In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland will perform at Hershey Theatre on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Step into a world of enchantment this holiday season with the all-new Cirque Musical Holiday Wonderland, a perfect fusion of circus artistry and beloved holiday melodies. Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the magical holiday extravaganza filled with music, marvels and merriment will ignite the festive spirit in all who attend.

Featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats and talented musicians, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland takes audiences on a journey into a world of music, cirque and wonder. With new costumes, music and storylines, the all-new show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.CirqueMusica.com.

