Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL 2024 at Various Harrisburg Venues

The Harrisburg Fringe Festival is off to a fantastic start with a variety of performances and visual art to spark the imagination and engage audiences on a new level. Here are some observations from the show this reviewer was able to see on Thursday!

Same Each once again delivers a delightful Fringe experience. Performing in a new venue, Culture & Co, Amelia Chick (Same Each) charms audiences with their humble, personable, relatable one-person show. The performance includes original songs, conversation with the audience, improv, and improv songs that never fail to amaze and amuse. Revolving around a theme that all of us can relate to, Same Each delves into the inevitability of change, the fleeting moments of life, and the profound way in which every single moment has the ability to change the trajectory of our lives. Check out Same Each Fri, July 19th at 8:25pm and Sat, July 20th at 7:40pm



The Improvabilities wow Fringe audiences with a high-energy improv show. Exploring favorite improv games from Did You Say to One Word Story to Freeze, these young improv performers make it look easy! The team features Dagny Lentz, Lila Grace Neal, Moxie Barrow-Somers, Willow Polosky, Georgia Bailey, Eurya Aviles, and emcee Adam Bateman. They are courageous and creative, using the audience's suggestions combined with their own imaginations and life experiences to bring laughter and light to the stage at Narcisse Theatre. If you missed their performance on Thursday, catch The Improvabilities on Saturday, July 20th at 4:15!



river mountain kaleidoscope is stirring tribute to central Pennsylvania. The performance is a compilation of original spoken word poetry, a video presentation of photography depicting the natural beauty of Pennsylvania, and an acoustic performance of songs by central Pennsylvania artists from Live to Taylor Swift. Robert Campbell's photography and poetry offer an eye opening perspective for those who don't know Pennsylvania well and a lovely reminder of all the wonders of Pennsylvania for those who have lived here for years. His beautiful, soulful vocals and emotional delivery capture the audience's attention, and by the end of the performance when his daughter Rosie joins him on stage, there's not a dry eye in the house. See this touching performance at Gamut Theatre on Sunday, July 21 at 4:25pm

Check out these shows and more over the next 3 days at Fringe. Visit hbgfringe.com for more information, and stay tuned for more Fringe Thoughts right here on BroadwayWorld!

