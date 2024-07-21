Review: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL DAY 2 at Various Harrisburg Venues

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The second night of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival, Friday, July 19th gave audiences another night of wonderful artistic variety and talent. Check out this reviewer’s observations of five of the Friday evening performances.

Cheaper Than Therapy: If you never thought a tuba could be a solo instrument, Matthew Murchison will absolutely prove you wrong. Cheaper than Therapy features Scott Cuellar on piano and Matthew Murchison on tuba, euphonium, and ukelele. Cuellar’s piano skills are top-notch, and these musicians are completely in sync with one another. Murchison’s self-deprecating humor adds a nice touch to the show as he introduces the numbers. They perform a wonderful mix of songs from happy blues to western to funk that keeps it fun and interesting for the audience. The opening pieces were just what this reviewer needed to unwind from a day at work, and the hilarious lyrics to the ukelele songs lifted everyone’s spirits, getting them into the Fringe mindset. Join these highly talented musicians at Narçisse Theatre Saturday, July 20th at 2:40pm and Sunday, July 21 at 11:20am. If you miss them at Fringe, check out murchmusic.net!

And What Did I Say: Katherine Campbell Rossi’s one-woman show And What Did I Say is a hard-hitting piece of theatre that grips the audience from the first moment and refuses to let go until the lights go out. It begins with the premise that everything the character says is a lie—of course that means even the idea that everything is a lie is, itself, a lie. The show explores themes of identity, anger, fear, expectation, death (both real and metaphorical), and rape. It’s not a performance for the faint of heart, but one that will leave you thinking deeply about how women have been perceived and treated throughout the years and how that really hasn’t changed all that much, even in today’s so-called enlightened world. Rossi’s performance is fast-paced, raw, and emotional. It packs quite a punch in just 30 minutes. Appropriately described as “a darkly comedic theatrical experience”, And What Did I Say takes the stage at Narçisse Theatre Saturday, July 20th at 1:35pm and Sunday, July 21st at 6:25pm.

Kicking In: A one-act play by Sophia Canepi, presented by Palingenesis Theater Company, features Petite Mort as Myles and Sapphire Angel as Alexi, two friends who find themselves taking a metaphorical journey as the psychedelics start kicking in. They are joined by Sophia Canepi as invis, their not-so-invisible stagehand. The creative use of projections by Sun Krepich helps the audience see how their experience of time and space begins to change. Audiences can take this trip at Narçisse Theatre on Sunday, July 21st at 2:30pm.

Rhythm & Rhymes Improvised: This reviewer's experience with Rhythm & Rhymes Improvised proves just how important it is to try something new and good to the Fringe motto to do something weird! Even if you've never thought hip hop and rap was your kind of thing, definitely check this performance out! Beatmaker SWAMPRAT is joined by local emcees. Not only is the rapping completely freestyle, but even the beats are improvised, using samples created by other artists and not heard by SWAMPRAT until the performance! This entire performance was inspiring, focusing on believing in yourself, being who you are, truth, and liberation. Inviting audience members to join in the freestyle fun, it's an experience of complete and total acceptance and encouragement that leaves the audience feeling like they just witnessed something truly brilliant, unique, and refreshing. Join SWAMPRAT (Zachariah Beaver) with emcees like Velkro LaStrange, Spiteful, Thelonius and more. Catch them on stage at Open Stage on Saturday, July 20th at 7:40pm and Sunday, July 21st at 2:50pm, and follow them on Instagram @_swamprat

Happy Hookers LIVE: In a time when it is easy to feel disconnected, even from those we're closest to, Happy Hookers LIVE is a delightful chance to connect. Kirby Keammerer and Heather Kuruvilla entertain audiences with their witty and engaging conversation all while their needles are flashing, creating beautiful and fun works of art. You're invited to bring your own work along if you're a crafter, and if not, just come for the conversation. Covering topics from Star Wars to consumption to deer and other wildlife, this free-ranging dialogue is a wonderful break from the structures of everyday life. This reviewer's favorite moment was as they were wrapping up, and they asked each other "was there anything we were supposed to talk about?" To which they both answered "No!". Happy Hookers LIVE is pure joy. Check them out at Open Stage Saturday at 1:45pm! Happy Hookers Collective

Sunday, July 21st is your last chance to catch some of the Fringe shows! Stay tuned for more of this reviewer’s Fringe observations and visit hbgfringe.com!

