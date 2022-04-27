The Music of Queen and Journey Returns to The Prima Theatre

Back by popular demand comes Prima's thrilling rock-n-roll tribute concert. All the greatest hits every generation knows and loves from QUEEN and JOURNEY come to life, including "Bohemian Rhapsody," "Don't Stop Believin'," and "We Are The Champions." Patrons can experience the comeback of what one reviewer called "the most energetic, high-caliber, and theatrical concert experience of the year."

In 2021, Prima held The Music of Queen+Journey at the Liberty Place parking lot and Downtown Convention Center to sold-out crowds, making it the nonprofit theatre's highest attended production ever. This year the performances will be held at Prima Theatre's Culliton Stage (941 Wheatland Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603) on June 17, 18, 24, & 25, 2022.

"This is music that crosses divides and energizes all of us," says Prima's Executive Artistic Producer, Mitch Nugent, who also directs the concert experience. "It's a full-out rock-n-roll experience with songs that everyone can sing along to." The Music of Queen+Journey will once again feature Donovan Hoffer, a Lancaster native featured on television's America's Got Talent. New to the show is Brook Wood, a powerhouse singer featured consistently in Neil Berg's nationally touring concerts, and Alyssa Wray, an American Idol star recently featured in Prima's production of Murder Ballad.

Tickets are now on sale and availability is limited. Tickets start at $46, and advance reservations at primatheatre.org/queen are highly recommended. The theatre is handicap accessible.

The production is made possible in part by Prima Partners, including the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, Faulkner BMW, Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty, and Sequinox.