TMI Improv Troupe Bring LAST LAUGHS OF 2024 to the Gamut Theatre

Shows are on the hour at 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00 PM on December 31.

By: Dec. 18, 2024
TMI Improv Troupe Bring LAST LAUGHS OF 2024 to the Gamut Theatre Image
TMI Improv Troupe will present Last Laughs of 2024. Patrons can visit Gamut Theatre on New Year’s Eve for a series of short performances to keep them laughing till Midnight! Gamut’s beloved improv company, TMI Improv, will entertain on the Select Medical Mainstage, while Peggy’s Pub provides refreshments in the Capital Blue Cross Lobby. Shows are on the hour at 9:00, 10:00, and 11:00 PM. The last improv game ends just in time to see the downtown Harrisburg fireworks.

The event is at Gamut Theatre (15 N 4th St.) in downtown Harrisburg. Doors open at 8:30 PM on December 31 and the shows begin at 9:00 PM. Admission per show is $10 each, or patrons can purchase a single VIP ticket for $30 and come and go as they please throughout the night. VIP tickets feature complimentary non-alcoholic drinks. This event is great for teenagers and adults! 




