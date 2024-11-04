Sankofa African American Theatre Company Returns with Langston Hughes' BLACK NATIVITY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sankofa African American Theatre Company has announced its 3rd Annual Production of Langston Hughes' Gospel musical, BLACK NATIVITY. Performances are scheduled to take place at The West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland on December 6, 7, and 8, 2024. Performance times are 7:30 PM on Friday, 2:30 PM and 7:30 PM on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at Sankofa's website at www.sankofatheatrehbg.com. For group sales call Sankofa's box office at 717-214-3251

Written by Langston Hughes, the acclaimed American poet and playwright of the Harlem Renaissance, BLACK NATIVITY, a retelling of the Nativity story, is an expression of the playwright's interest in African American spirituality and the oral traditions of the African American church. Hughes' Christmas story is set to jubilant Gospel music that incorporates both dance and Biblical narrative. Sharia Benn, Sankofa's Executive Artistic Director, will direct the production. The musical direction and arrangements by Brian McGrady blend Gospel music and folk spirituals with traditional carols form a true Gospel musical celebration.

Comments