SO GOOD! THE NEIL DIAMOND EXPERIENCE Comes to the State Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway, television, and film star Robert Neary creates a one of a kind tribute to one of the greatest and most successful recording artists in history with So Good! So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience.

The Long Island native, Neary, will be bringing his acclaimed show So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience to the State Theatre on Saturday, May 18th at 8PM. Tickets and complete show can be found by going to https://statetheatre.info/#event=76835026;instance=20240518200000?popup=1

This tribute show to Neil Diamond is unlike any you have ever seen or heard before. You will swear you are watching the master himself as Robert tells the stories behind some of the classic songs and performs 22 of Neil's greatest hits. Backed by New York's premier band, The Mystic, So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience is guaranteed to leave you cheering, and wanting more.

Neary was born and raised on Long Island listening and mimicking, his two favorite artists in the world - Elvis Presley and Neil Diamond. He gained immediate success as an actor with a guest star role in the TV series “Fame,” and then opposite Jason Bateman in the film “Teen Wolf Too.”

After a 2 year stint on “General Hospital,” as Officer Frank Marino, Robert moved to Nashville to pursue Contemporary Gospel music. He recorded 2 solo projects, before returning back to LA and his first love of acting. He has since, gone on to guest star in over 50 television shows, including “Criminal Minds”, “Sons of Anarchy”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, ” Blue Bloods”, “The Fosters”, “FBI: Most Wanted”, and “NCIS New Orleans.” In 2017, Robert returned to NY, for a 3rd time, when he understudied the lead role of Sonny, in the Broadway smash “A Bronx Tale, The Musical” and got the chance to perform the famed role, over a dozen times.

It has been a deep passion, to one day perform and put together a tribute show to Neil Diamond, like none other.

For more info on So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience, visit sogoodtheneildiamondexperience.com