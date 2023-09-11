Ricky Ritzel Will Perform in Gettysburg at 2024 Season Announcement

Gettysburg Community Theatre will announce their 2024 Season during their Mostly Broadway Cabaret on Friday, September 22, 2023. This annual piano bar cabaret performance will benefit The Taylor Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship Fund and The Betsy & Hank White Memorial Scholarship Fund, which are both Scholarship Funds for Gettysburg Community Theatre. The doors open at 6:30pm with a cash/credit bar and performance at 7pm led by Award-Winning NYC Cabaret Pianist, Ricky Ritzel. Limited reserved seating tickets are available now at www.gettysburgcommunitytheatre.org

Ricky Ritzel has been a fixture on the nightclub and cabaret scene in NYC for over 35 years and, as Will Friedwald in the Wall Street Journal said, 'He is the embodiment of the tradition.' Ricky was recently named one of the 50 Most Influential People in Cabaret by Nightlife Exchange. His latest venture, Ricky Ritzel'S BROADWAY, received the 2016, 2017 & 2018 Manhattan Association of Cabaret & Clubs Award for Outstanding Recurring Series. He debuted his show, 'Ricky Ritzel Sings Elaine Stritch' at 54 Below and has received most Cabaret awards including 17 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Awards in 10 different categories. Ricky was named Outstanding Person in the Arts in New Jersey, and has performed all over the United States as well as London and Paris. An accomplished solo performer, Ricky has also accompanied such greats as Vivian Blaine, Ruth Warrick, Arthur Prysock, Varla Jean Merman, Julie Wilson, Lenora Nemetz, Nanette Fabray and Miss Coco. Ricky was featured musician/sidekick on MTV's '15 Minutes with Andy Warhol', Sandra Bernhard's Radio Show on SIRIUS Satellite network and was musical director for the Sally Rand Tribute at Town Hall featuring Bebe Neuwirth, Donna McKechnie, Julie Wilson, Carleton Carpenter, Marge Champion, Karen Mason and directed by Tony Stevens. With famed Chicago jazz vocalist Spider Saloff, Ricky created several award-winning revues such as "1938", which was recorded on the Kopathetics label, "Porgy & Bess: a Cabaret Concert" and "Ira and Others”. His performance as Jimmy Durante in "Schnozzola!" earned him critical raves and numerous awards. Ricky is half of the kooky "Lounge does Top 40" duo, THE LOUNGEOLEERS with 5 CD's on the Emenar label.

As an actor he trained at Point Park University & the Pittsburgh Playhouse. His roles include Snug in ' A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Third Priest in 'MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL', Dr. Rance in 'WHAT THE BUTLER SAW', Jonathan in 'OH DAD POOR DAD...' and various roles in 'HISTORY OF THE AMERICAN FILM'. He can also be seen as SCARY MAN who comes on to Christian Campbell in the film "TRICK". Ricky has been seen in Las Vegas as Jimmy Durante in "Stop the Music!' with Sharon McNight as Sophie Tucker, and toured with Leslie Anderson for 5 years performing every known work they could find by Johnny Mercer in 4 different revues. He is also proud to have served as the first Artistic Director for Cabaret at the premiere season of the Gettysburg Festival, and he is on the Advisory Board of Directors for the Manhattan Association of Cabarets, of which he was President from 2006-2009 and is on faculty at Manhattan Cabaret Arts. From 2008-2010, Ricky was performing in Key West at the Keys Piano Bar and as pianist/'straight man' for Madame and her dear friend, Rick Skye. In January 2015 he entered the Guinness Book of World's Records by being featured in the World's Longest Variety Show at the Metropolitan Room, New York City.

Singers for Mostly Broadway will include local favorites: Kaitlyn Ball, Dave Bowman, Jamie Bowman, Chad-Alan Carr, Carrie Conklin, Drew Derreth, Matt Hirsch, Bruce Moore, Sean Mott, Kate Sainer, Randi Walker, and more.

Ordering tickets in advance is highly encouraged for this one night only limited seating event. The public can subscribe free to the GCT email list to be kept up to date on all educational, volunteer, and performance opportunities. Additionally on their website you can order tickets, register for classes, and make donations any time of the year.